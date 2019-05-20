Economy

16:17 20.05.2019

Ukrtransnafta, Transneft plan to sign new ten-year contract in June

3 min read
Ukrtransnafta, Transneft plan to sign new ten-year contract in June

JSC Ukrtransnafta hopes to sign a new ten-year transit contract with PJSC Transneft in June 2019, the director general of the Ukrainian company, Mykola Havrylenko, has told Interfax-Ukraine.

We're planning to sign a new contract in June for a term of ten years. We don't see any reason it won't be concluded. Transneft has already signed contracts with MOL (Hungary) and Transpetrol (Slovakia)," Havrylenko said.

"We've eliminated the overwhelming majority of all the points of disagreement. In June, we're hoping to sign a new contract for oil transit," Igor Demin, the advisor to the president of Transneft, told Interfax.

Havrylenko said the sides have already agreed on the transit tariff, which will not change.

"The tariff isn't changing. For now, we don't see any reason to change it in either direction. If we compare it with the tariff policy in Belarus and Russia, ours is higher. The tariff policy in Europe is commensurate with ours," he said.

Discussions are still underway with regard to what law will be used in the contract, given that Ukraine insists that Russian law not be used.

"Russian [law is now used]. We're insisting on English law. Transneft doesn't want that, for obvious reasons. In any event, this won't be the Russian legal field. Most likely, some neutral zone will be chosen so that both parties are comfortable," Havrylenko said.

Transneft is the same kind of oil transportation organization as Ukrtransnafta and therefore cannot give guarantees concerning volumes to be transported through Ukraine to Europe, he said.

"As unpleasant as this may be, Transneft can't guarantee anything to us, since they're the same kind of transportation organization as we are. In this contract, we specify the possible capacities of oil pipelines to transport oil along a particular route. We absolutely readily guarantee 17 million tonnes a year, but about 15 million tonnes will probably be envisaged in the contract," Havrylenko said.

The current ten-year contract between Ukrtransnafta and Transneft was signed in November 2009.

In 2018, transit of oil through Ukraine to Europe by pipeline fell 4.3% year-on-year to 13.335 million tonnes, while oil pumped to refineries in Ukraine increased 0.2%, to 2.101 million tonnes.

Ukrtransnafta's system of main pipelines, with diameters ranging from 159 mm to 1,220 mm and a total length of 4,767 kilometers, passes through 19 Ukrainian regions. It has an entry throughput capacity of 114 million tonnes and an exit capacity of 56.3 million tonnes.

Tags: #ukrtransnafta #transneft
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:53 10.05.2019
Next round of talks with Russia on localization of low-quality oil from Druzhba pipeline to be held on May 14 – Ukrtransnafta

Next round of talks with Russia on localization of low-quality oil from Druzhba pipeline to be held on May 14 – Ukrtransnafta

18:37 06.05.2019
Ukrtransnafta says it is ready to resume oil transit to EU

Ukrtransnafta says it is ready to resume oil transit to EU

14:08 06.05.2019
Ukrtransnafta starts paying to BelOil in oil pumping dispute

Ukrtransnafta starts paying to BelOil in oil pumping dispute

11:13 06.05.2019
Ukrtransnafta estimates weekly revenue loss from suspension of oil transit at EUR 1 mln

Ukrtransnafta estimates weekly revenue loss from suspension of oil transit at EUR 1 mln

17:59 26.04.2019
Ukrtransnafta suffers no damage from pumping polluted Russian oil – CEO

Ukrtransnafta suffers no damage from pumping polluted Russian oil – CEO

17:53 26.04.2019
Technical solution for restoring transit found – Ukrtransnafta

Technical solution for restoring transit found – Ukrtransnafta

12:08 26.04.2019
Ukraine suspends transit of Russian oil to Europe

Ukraine suspends transit of Russian oil to Europe

13:42 23.04.2019
Belarus, Transneft agree on pumping 'clean' oil for Naftan through northern branch of Druzhba

Belarus, Transneft agree on pumping 'clean' oil for Naftan through northern branch of Druzhba

15:04 27.11.2018
Ukrtransnafta ready to ensure stable oil supplies in conditions of martial law

Ukrtransnafta ready to ensure stable oil supplies in conditions of martial law

09:50 08.11.2018
Supreme Court upholds ruling to collect $7.9 mln from Ukrtransnafta in dispute with BelOil

Supreme Court upholds ruling to collect $7.9 mln from Ukrtransnafta in dispute with BelOil

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt contests abolition of PrivatBank nationalization

Trilateral talks on gas transit should be held asap, EC seeking venue for next round – Sefcovic

Ukraine, IMF could agree on new program after parliamentary election – Zelensky's advisor

Poroshenko signs bill introducing 'green' auctions

Court decisions on PrivatBank do not significantly affect its work – Bank CFO

LATEST

Govt contests abolition of PrivatBank nationalization

Trilateral talks on gas transit should be held asap, EC seeking venue for next round – Sefcovic

Zelensky's statement on dissolution of Rada, possible resignation of govt not to affect hryvnia in short term – bankers

Ukraine to maintain macrofinancial stability without new tranche from IMF – Zelensky's advisor

Ukraine, IMF could agree on new program after parliamentary election – Zelensky's advisor

Poroshenko signs bill introducing 'green' auctions

Business society was ready for political changes – EBA Executive Director

Nova Poshta launches innovative sorting terminal in Khmelnytsky

Rada ready to make decisions on power market, including transfer of market launch, but govt should initiate this

Ukrainian startup SolarGaps wins tender for energy transition solutions in Munich

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD