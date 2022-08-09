Economy

14:28 09.08.2022

Transneft: Transit of Russian oil by Druzhba pipeline via Ukraine halted on Aug 4

1 min read
Transneft: Transit of Russian oil by Druzhba pipeline via Ukraine halted on Aug 4

Transit of Russian oil through Ukrainian territory was halted on August 4, Russian pipeline operator Transneft said in a statement.

The southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline passing through Ukraine carries oil to European refineries in Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic on the basis of a long-term agreement between Transneft and Ukrtransnafta for the provision of oil transportation services with full prepayment. Services are provided in paid volumes.

Tags: #transit #transneft

MORE ABOUT

15:21 18.03.2022
Ukraine initiates restriction of Russian gas transit through Nord Stream 1 – GTSOU head

Ukraine initiates restriction of Russian gas transit through Nord Stream 1 – GTSOU head

19:52 02.03.2022
Nomination for gas transit via Ukraine on Thurs still high

Nomination for gas transit via Ukraine on Thurs still high

17:44 01.03.2022
Nomination for gas transit via Ukraine on Wed still high

Nomination for gas transit via Ukraine on Wed still high

15:59 01.12.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts transit traffic in Ukraine

Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts transit traffic in Ukraine

15:25 26.11.2021
Russia accepts no proposal to increase gas transit via Ukraine – Zelensky

Russia accepts no proposal to increase gas transit via Ukraine – Zelensky

17:08 04.11.2021
Russia stops transit of coal from Kazakhstan to Ukraine

Russia stops transit of coal from Kazakhstan to Ukraine

09:43 01.10.2021
Gazprom suspends gas transit to Hungary through Ukraine - GTSOU

Gazprom suspends gas transit to Hungary through Ukraine - GTSOU

12:49 16.09.2021
Transit through Ukraine within 48 hours to be possible without self-isolation, testing from Sept 20

Transit through Ukraine within 48 hours to be possible without self-isolation, testing from Sept 20

15:34 03.07.2021
Germany intends to promote extension of agreement on gas transit through Ukraine

Germany intends to promote extension of agreement on gas transit through Ukraine

12:02 12.03.2021
Transit through Ukraine due to COVID-19 falls by 20%, but there is positive trend from Nov 2020 – Ukrzaliznytsia head

Transit through Ukraine due to COVID-19 falls by 20%, but there is positive trend from Nov 2020 – Ukrzaliznytsia head

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrhydroenergo temporarily replaces disabled ZNPP power unit to avoid problems in energy system – company head

USA allocates $4.5 bln grant to Ukraine through World Bank, $3 bln to be received in Aug

Servant of People proposes to increase state budget spending by another UAH 270 bln through internal loans - draft law

Germany supports EU's providing macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, forming new special program with IMF - Lindner

ZNPP may switch to blackout mode if Russian shelling continues – Energoatom head

LATEST

Nuclear Inspectorate may terminate licenses for operation of two units of Zaporizhia NPP

Ukrhydroenergo temporarily replaces disabled ZNPP power unit to avoid problems in energy system – company head

Head of relevant Rada committee opposes rising royalty, doubts about abolition of fuel tax benefits

First batch of Kernel grain arrives in Turkey from Chornomorsk port

Akhmetov as individual pays about UAH 1.8 bln in taxes in 2022

USA allocates $4.5 bln grant to Ukraine through World Bank, $3 bln to be received in Aug

Servant of People proposes to increase state budget spending by another UAH 270 bln through internal loans - draft law

Germany supports EU's providing macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, forming new special program with IMF - Lindner

ZNPP may switch to blackout mode if Russian shelling continues – Energoatom head

Russia's revenues from energy exports doubled, Europe should introduce complete embargo – president's adviser Ustenko

AD
AD
AD
AD