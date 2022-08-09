Transneft: Transit of Russian oil by Druzhba pipeline via Ukraine halted on Aug 4

Transit of Russian oil through Ukrainian territory was halted on August 4, Russian pipeline operator Transneft said in a statement.

The southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline passing through Ukraine carries oil to European refineries in Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic on the basis of a long-term agreement between Transneft and Ukrtransnafta for the provision of oil transportation services with full prepayment. Services are provided in paid volumes.