Business society was ready for political changes – EBA Executive Director

Business society has predicted that there could be the risks of the dissolution of the Verkhovna Rada, but in general, political instability does not contribute to improving the business climate, EBA Executive Director Anna Derevyanko has said.

"Political instability is not conducive to macroeconomic stability. Howevr, the business community expected such risks to exist. Therefore, Zelensky's statement about the dissolution of the Verkhovna Rada is not a big surprise for the business community," she said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

At the same time, she said that the early stabilization of the political situation can mitigate these risks.

"We expect that these political changes will occur as soon as possible, the political situation will settle down. And work will soon take place on the reform, on the introduction of further changes in our country," Derevyanko said.