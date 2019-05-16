IMF mission to arrive in Ukraine next week – IMF Resident Representative

the mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) next week will start working in Ukraine to assess the implementation of the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) and hold consultations on the IV article of the IMF regulations.

IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine Goesta Ljungman told reporters on the sidelines of the Ukraine: Game of Thrones: Final Season? international investment conference organized by Concorde Capital in Kyiv on Thursday, the mission will arrive in Kyiv next Tuesday and plans to work in Ukraine for two weeks.

He said that among the key issues is the adoption of the new law on responsibility for illegal enrichment, as the previous law was abolished by the Constitutional Court in February 2019.