Economy

12:17 03.05.2019

Zelensky's advisor considers Russian gas transit across Ukraine complex matter

2 min read
Zelensky's advisor considers Russian gas transit across Ukraine complex matter

 The Russian gas transit to Europe across Ukraine is a complex matter, and for solving it one should do more than just talk about it, advisor to President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky and ex-Ukrainian Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk has said.

"It is still too early to talk about this. We understand that there is a big risk of losing [Russian gas] transit. Now we need not to talk, but to do more," he told reporters when asked about entering into an agreement on gas transit at meetings of Zelensky's team members with European diplomats and diplomatic advisers to EU leaders.

"This is a difficult issue. Much depends here on the position of the United States, the position on Nord Stream 2. This is a rather complex matter that you need to find a solution for," said.

He also said that on Thursday during a conference on energy security in Brussels export of liquefied natural gas from the United States to the EU was discussed.

"We met with the U.S. side, discussed the issue of Ukraine's energy security, the challenges that we face this year in the near future. We were looking for possible solutions. Our delegation had meetings at a high level," Danyliuk said.

Tags: #transit #danyliuk #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:22 03.05.2019
Naftogaz considers Putin's statement on dependence of Ukraine's gas supplies on transit as start of talks

Naftogaz considers Putin's statement on dependence of Ukraine's gas supplies on transit as start of talks

12:06 03.05.2019
Restoring criminalization of illicit enrichment one condition of IMF – Zelensky's advisor Danyliuk

Restoring criminalization of illicit enrichment one condition of IMF – Zelensky's advisor Danyliuk

11:38 03.05.2019
Resumption of 'Normandy format' to be Zelensky's key priority - adviser of president-elect

Resumption of 'Normandy format' to be Zelensky's key priority - adviser of president-elect

15:07 02.05.2019
Ukraine from May sharply increases gas imports, loading Slovakia pipeline by 76%

Ukraine from May sharply increases gas imports, loading Slovakia pipeline by 76%

09:25 02.05.2019
Putin: If Russian gas transit via Ukraine ends, there'll be no reverse deliveries

Putin: If Russian gas transit via Ukraine ends, there'll be no reverse deliveries

14:58 01.05.2019
Naftogaz reduces gas price for public from May 1

Naftogaz reduces gas price for public from May 1

14:08 26.04.2019
Govt decisions on gas prices fully in line with IMF Stand By Arrangement – Finance minister

Govt decisions on gas prices fully in line with IMF Stand By Arrangement – Finance minister

11:16 26.04.2019
Naftogaz working on possible reverse mode for Ukrainian GTS if Russia halts gas transit from Jan 1, 2020

Naftogaz working on possible reverse mode for Ukrainian GTS if Russia halts gas transit from Jan 1, 2020

17:59 25.04.2019
Ukraine to offer to Russia to reserve 60 bcm of transit capacities for 10 years at talks expected to be held in May – Naftogaz official

Ukraine to offer to Russia to reserve 60 bcm of transit capacities for 10 years at talks expected to be held in May – Naftogaz official

12:58 25.04.2019
NABU and SAPO must quickly show result, otherwise leadership reshuffle will follow

NABU and SAPO must quickly show result, otherwise leadership reshuffle will follow

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko, Lagarde discuss financial situation in Ukraine, express concern about situation with PrivatBank

Naftogaz considers Putin's statement on dependence of Ukraine's gas supplies on transit as start of talks

Foreign currency purchases by Ukraine's central bank grow to $80 mln in last week of April

Pumping of Russian oil through territory of Belarus expected to be resumed in afternoon of May 2

NBU reveals some broker deals with govt bonds for UAH 800 mln for 74 individuals, including 12 public figures, with signs of money laundering

LATEST

Poroshenko, Lagarde discuss financial situation in Ukraine, express concern about situation with PrivatBank

South Korea's Hyundai interested in building subway in Kharkiv

Ukroboronprom, Turkey's ASFAT signs MoU during IDEF 2019 in Istanbul

EBRD to issue EUR7 mln to Eco-Optima Group for building second phase of Yavoriv solar plant

Adjara's finance, economy minister: We are interested in year-round air services with Ukraine

Foreign currency purchases by Ukraine's central bank grow to $80 mln in last week of April

PrivatBank to transfer UAH 11.52 bln in dividends for 2018 to state budget

Kyivstar sees 20.2% rise in revenue in Q1 2019

Pumping of Russian oil through territory of Belarus expected to be resumed in afternoon of May 2

U.S. Embassy supports State Fiscal Service reorganization in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD