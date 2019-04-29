Economy

16:14 29.04.2019

MPs propose liquidation of Ukroboronprom – bill

2 min read
MPs propose liquidation of Ukroboronprom – bill

A group of lawmakers in Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada have registered bill No. 10248 dated April 24, 2019, foreseeing the liquidation of the Ukroboronprom state concern, according to a posting on the website of the Ukrainian parliament.

Among the initiators of the bill with amendments to certain legislative acts concerning the implementation of the principles of transparency and publicity in the sphere of developing and implementing the public military and industrial policy are Serhiy Pashinsky, Ivan Vinnyk, Tetiana Chornovol, Vadym Kryvenko, Andriy Levus, Andriy Teteruk and Yuriy Bereza.

According to the authors of the bill, an ineffective management of the Ukroboronprom group of companies is seen.

"This entails the impossibility of meeting the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military units in defense products, the loss of the investment attractiveness of enterprises, and abuses by officials of state-owned enterprises in concluding contracts and transferring budget funds to business entities with signs of shell companies, and so on," the lawmakers said in the document.

The bill provides for the liquidation of Ukroboronprom and the subordination of enterprises-members of the concern to the central executive authority. The text also contains a special procedure for the liquidation of enterprises of the defense industry.

Tags: #ukroboronprom #rada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:45 29.04.2019
Individual public body with extended powers could be created instead of Ukroboronprom – Deputy NSDC secretary

Individual public body with extended powers could be created instead of Ukroboronprom – Deputy NSDC secretary

12:10 26.04.2019
Rada extends in language bill transitional period until 2023 for implementing language provision in education law

Rada extends in language bill transitional period until 2023 for implementing language provision in education law

17:36 24.04.2019
Working group prepares new redaction of article on illegal enrichment, reaction of NABU, SAPO, Constitutional Court needed

Working group prepares new redaction of article on illegal enrichment, reaction of NABU, SAPO, Constitutional Court needed

12:06 24.04.2019
Ukroboronprom ready to join Motor Sich's cooperation program on creation of Ukrainian helicopter gunships

Ukroboronprom ready to join Motor Sich's cooperation program on creation of Ukrainian helicopter gunships

18:27 23.04.2019
Zelensky team backs continued cooperation with NATO, abolishment of military draft, Ukroboronprom reform

Zelensky team backs continued cooperation with NATO, abolishment of military draft, Ukroboronprom reform

09:55 22.04.2019
Zelensky team hopes Rada to support his initiatives, sees no reasons so far for its dissolution

Zelensky team hopes Rada to support his initiatives, sees no reasons so far for its dissolution

23:40 19.04.2019
Ukrainian court sides with Russian MiG in dispute with Ukroboronprom

Ukrainian court sides with Russian MiG in dispute with Ukroboronprom

09:36 11.04.2019
New Ukrainian counter-battery radar shows better results than expected during tests

New Ukrainian counter-battery radar shows better results than expected during tests

12:02 02.04.2019
Ukroboronprom preparing road map to bring current defense industry standards in line with NATO standards by 2022

Ukroboronprom preparing road map to bring current defense industry standards in line with NATO standards by 2022

21:17 31.03.2019
Hrytsenko: My political force to participate in parliamentary election

Hrytsenko: My political force to participate in parliamentary election

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz targets Gazprom's eurobond SPV - Luxembourg-based Gaz Capital S.A

Ukrtransnafta suffers no damage from pumping polluted Russian oil – CEO

Technical solution for restoring transit found – Ukrtransnafta

WTO confirms decision of arbitrators on transit dispute between Ukraine and Russia, Ukraine decides not to appeal

Businessman Kolomoisky files five new claims against NBU, PrivatBank to court

LATEST

Naftogaz targets Gazprom's eurobond SPV - Luxembourg-based Gaz Capital S.A

Ukraine, Poland boost military expenditure in 2018, Russia cuts military spending – SIPRI report

Ukrtransnafta suffers no damage from pumping polluted Russian oil – CEO

Technical solution for restoring transit found – Ukrtransnafta

WTO confirms decision of arbitrators on transit dispute between Ukraine and Russia, Ukraine decides not to appeal

Businessman Kolomoisky files five new claims against NBU, PrivatBank to court

Govt decisions on gas prices fully in line with IMF Stand By Arrangement – Finance minister

Ukraine suspends transit of Russian oil to Europe

NBU increases planned volumes of intervention to buy currency on interbank market to $20 mln a day in Q2-Q3 2019

Naftogaz working on possible reverse mode for Ukrainian GTS if Russia halts gas transit from Jan 1, 2020

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD