MPs propose liquidation of Ukroboronprom – bill

A group of lawmakers in Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada have registered bill No. 10248 dated April 24, 2019, foreseeing the liquidation of the Ukroboronprom state concern, according to a posting on the website of the Ukrainian parliament.

Among the initiators of the bill with amendments to certain legislative acts concerning the implementation of the principles of transparency and publicity in the sphere of developing and implementing the public military and industrial policy are Serhiy Pashinsky, Ivan Vinnyk, Tetiana Chornovol, Vadym Kryvenko, Andriy Levus, Andriy Teteruk and Yuriy Bereza.

According to the authors of the bill, an ineffective management of the Ukroboronprom group of companies is seen.

"This entails the impossibility of meeting the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military units in defense products, the loss of the investment attractiveness of enterprises, and abuses by officials of state-owned enterprises in concluding contracts and transferring budget funds to business entities with signs of shell companies, and so on," the lawmakers said in the document.

The bill provides for the liquidation of Ukroboronprom and the subordination of enterprises-members of the concern to the central executive authority. The text also contains a special procedure for the liquidation of enterprises of the defense industry.