Economy

11:16 26.04.2019

Naftogaz working on possible reverse mode for Ukrainian GTS if Russia halts gas transit from Jan 1, 2020

2 min read
Naftogaz working on possible reverse mode for Ukrainian GTS if Russia halts gas transit from Jan 1, 2020

 National joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy is preparing for reversing the Ukrainian gas transmission system (GTS) if Russia halts gas transit from January 1, 2020, Executive Director of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

He said that in particular, reconstruction of the Bar compressor station (the Soyuz gas pipeline, Vinnystia region) will give additional reliability for supplying gas from the country's west to eastern regions.

"This is a challenge for the system... In the most painful points, we are trying to solve this problem," he said in an interview with the YouTube channel skrypin.ua.

Vitrenko also said that in the event of the termination of Russian gas transit through the Ukrainian GTS, not all the capacities at the western border of the country (42.5 million cubic meters a day to Slovakia, 17.1 million cubic meters per day to Hungary, and 6.4 million cubic meters to Poland) can be used to import gas from Europe.

"Not all the capacities from Europe, from Poland and Hungary, for example, are the so-called continuous capacities. That is, in fact, if there is no gas from Ukraine to Poland or Hungary, we cannot expect that gas will reversely flow into Ukraine. In Slovakia, about half of the capacity is uninterrupted. That is, we can also expect that we will receive half the gas from the most important Slovak direction," he said.

According to him, if transit is interrupted, Ukraine should pump additional volumes of gas into underground storage facilities in spring and autumn to meet the country's needs in the upcoming heating period.

Tags: #naftogaz #transit #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:59 25.04.2019
Ukraine to offer to Russia to reserve 60 bcm of transit capacities for 10 years at talks expected to be held in May – Naftogaz official

Ukraine to offer to Russia to reserve 60 bcm of transit capacities for 10 years at talks expected to be held in May – Naftogaz official

11:06 24.04.2019
Zelensky team calls on Naftogaz, Cabinet to conduct consultations with IMF to reduce gas prices for population from May 1

Zelensky team calls on Naftogaz, Cabinet to conduct consultations with IMF to reduce gas prices for population from May 1

14:00 16.04.2019
Gazprom increases gas transit across Ukraine by 25% over repairs of Yamal-Europe pipeline – Naftogaz

Gazprom increases gas transit across Ukraine by 25% over repairs of Yamal-Europe pipeline – Naftogaz

16:39 11.04.2019
Minsk expecting proposals on price of Russian gas starting in 2020 to be ready by April 30 - deputy PM

Minsk expecting proposals on price of Russian gas starting in 2020 to be ready by April 30 - deputy PM

11:12 10.04.2019
Naftogaz chief calls on market players to create gas reserve stocks

Naftogaz chief calls on market players to create gas reserve stocks

16:58 02.04.2019
Naftogaz signs agreement with Norway's Wikborg for litigation with Gazprom for another EUR14 mln

Naftogaz signs agreement with Norway's Wikborg for litigation with Gazprom for another EUR14 mln

11:19 02.04.2019
China's Sinosure could provide Naftogaz with $1 bln insurance coverage

China's Sinosure could provide Naftogaz with $1 bln insurance coverage

10:25 01.04.2019
Govt extends terms of decreased level of payments by heat suppliers, CHPPs to Naftogaz for consumed gas

Govt extends terms of decreased level of payments by heat suppliers, CHPPs to Naftogaz for consumed gas

18:53 29.03.2019
Naftogaz to raise funds from intl fiscal organizations to pump gas into UGS

Naftogaz to raise funds from intl fiscal organizations to pump gas into UGS

16:09 29.03.2019
Nord Stream 2 won't be launched from Jan 1, 2020

Nord Stream 2 won't be launched from Jan 1, 2020

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to offer to Russia to reserve 60 bcm of transit capacities for 10 years at talks expected to be held in May – Naftogaz official

Poroshenko enacts NSDC's decision on changes to 2019 state budget to increase wages for officers of Border Service, SBU, State Guard of Ukraine

NBU improves forecast for reserves, deficit of balance of payment

NBU affirms forecast for GDP growth and inflation for 2019-2021

NBU reduces refinancing rate to 17.5% from April 26

LATEST

Gennadiy Vykhodtsev, Foxtrot Group of Companies: Retail to stay in the market

Two thirds of foreign investors prefer to wait until after parliamentary elections to decide on investment – survey

NBU denies possible influence of sanctions on hryvnia exchange rate, inflation

Poroshenko enacts NSDC's decision on changes to 2019 state budget to increase wages for officers of Border Service, SBU, State Guard of Ukraine

NBU improves forecast for reserves, deficit of balance of payment

NBU affirms forecast for GDP growth and inflation for 2019-2021

NBU reduces refinancing rate to 17.5% from April 26

NATO member countries increasing support to Ukraine through trust funds

Govt increases requirement for sending net profit of SOE to national budget to 90% for 2019

Govt obliges companies with state-owned shares to send 50% of net profit for 2018 to pay dividends

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD