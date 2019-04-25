Economy

16:53 25.04.2019

NBU denies possible influence of sanctions on hryvnia exchange rate, inflation

1 min read
NBU denies possible influence of sanctions on hryvnia exchange rate, inflation

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) does not expect that restrictions imposed by the Russian Federation on export of some goods to Ukraine would significantly influence the hryvnia exchange rate, NBU Governor Yakiv Smolii has said.

"Yesterday, at the committee, we discussed the possible impact of sanctions on petroleum products, which the Russian Federation adopted, as well as how this may affect prices. We considered that Ukrainian suppliers of diesel could turn to other markets," Smolii said, answering the question of Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, he said that this factor may have a slight impact on prices over changes in logistics. "However, I do not see that this can significantly affect prices this year," he said.

"Most goods are not subject to direct prohibition – only licensing," Deputy NBU Governor Dmytro Sologub said. He also added that the National Bank does not expect a significant impact of the election cycle on the economic situation.

"The election cycle, the political cycle – they will not have a significant impact," Sologub said.

Tags: #hryvnias #smolii #ukraine #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:58 25.04.2019
Embassies of U.S., UK welcome Rada's improvement of mechanism of donor assistance in mine action

Embassies of U.S., UK welcome Rada's improvement of mechanism of donor assistance in mine action

18:55 25.04.2019
Germany, France denounce Kremlin's decision to issue passports to Donbas residents - German MFA

Germany, France denounce Kremlin's decision to issue passports to Donbas residents - German MFA

18:31 25.04.2019
Poroshenko calls on EU to tighten sanctions against Russia during revision of this issue in June

Poroshenko calls on EU to tighten sanctions against Russia during revision of this issue in June

18:16 25.04.2019
CEC delays official election results to postpone inauguration date by Rada not to be dissolved – Zelensky

CEC delays official election results to postpone inauguration date by Rada not to be dissolved – Zelensky

17:59 25.04.2019
Ukraine to offer to Russia to reserve 60 bcm of transit capacities for 10 years at talks expected to be held in May – Naftogaz official

Ukraine to offer to Russia to reserve 60 bcm of transit capacities for 10 years at talks expected to be held in May – Naftogaz official

17:56 25.04.2019
Two thirds of foreign investors prefer to wait until after parliamentary elections to decide on investment – survey

Two thirds of foreign investors prefer to wait until after parliamentary elections to decide on investment – survey

17:50 25.04.2019
Rada calls on intl community to strengthen sanctions against Russia, demands Putin cancel decree granting citizenship to ORDLO residents

Rada calls on intl community to strengthen sanctions against Russia, demands Putin cancel decree granting citizenship to ORDLO residents

17:30 25.04.2019
Issuance of Russian passports to ORDLO residents another attack on Ukraine's sovereignty by Russia – EU's statement

Issuance of Russian passports to ORDLO residents another attack on Ukraine's sovereignty by Russia – EU's statement

15:55 25.04.2019
NBU improves forecast for reserves, deficit of balance of payment

NBU improves forecast for reserves, deficit of balance of payment

15:14 25.04.2019
NBU expects IMF mission to visit Ukraine in mid-May

NBU expects IMF mission to visit Ukraine in mid-May

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to offer to Russia to reserve 60 bcm of transit capacities for 10 years at talks expected to be held in May – Naftogaz official

Poroshenko enacts NSDC's decision on changes to 2019 state budget to increase wages for officers of Border Service, SBU, State Guard of Ukraine

NBU improves forecast for reserves, deficit of balance of payment

NBU affirms forecast for GDP growth and inflation for 2019-2021

NBU reduces refinancing rate to 17.5% from April 26

LATEST

Gennadiy Vykhodtsev, Foxtrot Group of Companies: Retail to stay in the market

Poroshenko enacts NSDC's decision on changes to 2019 state budget to increase wages for officers of Border Service, SBU, State Guard of Ukraine

NBU affirms forecast for GDP growth and inflation for 2019-2021

NBU reduces refinancing rate to 17.5% from April 26

NATO member countries increasing support to Ukraine through trust funds

Govt increases requirement for sending net profit of SOE to national budget to 90% for 2019

Govt obliges companies with state-owned shares to send 50% of net profit for 2018 to pay dividends

Ukroboronprom ready to join Motor Sich's cooperation program on creation of Ukrainian helicopter gunships

Transmission system operators of Ukraine, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova distribute functions in holding auctions

EBRD will issue EUR5.3 mln to Bank Lviv within Women in Business program

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD