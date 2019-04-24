Govt obliges companies with state-owned shares to send 50% of net profit for 2018 to pay dividends

The Ukrainian government at a meeting on Wednesday set the basic requirement for sending net profit to pay dividends for 2018 for enterprises with state-owned shares at 50%.

Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said at the meeting, this decision was made without discussion, but requires revision.

According to the draft resolution submitted to the government meeting, exceptions in the form of 30% of the standard were made for Oshchadbank, Ukrhydroenergo and Ukrzaliznytsia.

According to an explanatory note to the document, the Finance Ministry proposed to set the standard at 90%, indicating possible budget losses of UAH 13.6 billion, but its proposals were rejected.

According to the materials, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade expects dividends of UAH 2.07 billion to reach the budget in 2019, excluding NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, whihc net profit last year amounted to UAH 13.61 billion.