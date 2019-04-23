Belarus suspends exports of light oil products to Ukraine, Poland, Baltic states

Belarus has been forced to suspend exports of light oil products to Ukraine, Poland, and the Baltic states due to its receipt of low-quality Russian oil, the deputy head of BelOil, Sergei Grib, told journalists in Minsk on Tuesday.

"Delivery of light oil products (gasolines and diesel) to Ukraine, the Baltic states, and Poland has been suspended," Grib said, commenting on the consequences of decreases in oil-refining volumes in Belarus in connection with the low-quality oil.

"Contractual obligations have been suspended until the issue surrounding Russian oil is settled," he said.

"Exports of dark oil products from Belarus are continuing in full in connection with the absence of their consumption in the domestic market," Grib said.

Belarus is now working to ensure that "sanctions on the part of [foreign] counteragents do not follow," he said.

In light of Russia's decision at the end of 2018 to ban deliveries of oil products to Belarus and the decrease in refining volumes due to low-quality oil, the country is covering its own needs, Grib said, adding, "The decrease [in exports] took place in connection with increase in deliveries to the domestic market."

"The decrease in export volumes is taking place to ensure that the needs of the internal oil-products market are met," he said.