Antimonopoly committee approves purchase by Metinvest of Dniprovsky Coke Chemical Plant with extra obligations

Тhe Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine has permitted Metinvest B.V. (the Netherlands), the parent company of the Metinvest Group, to acquire private joint-stock company Dniprovsky Coke Chemical Plant (earlier Evraz-Dniprodzerzhynsky Coke Chemical Plant located in Kamianske, the town earlier named Dniprodzerzhynsk, Dnipropetrovsk region).

Spokesperson of the committee Oleksiy Tkachuk told Interfax-Ukraine that the decision was made at a meeting on Thursday.

"The deal was approved with additional obligations of the company for a long period. The obligations will be officially announced," the spokesperson said.

As reported, in September 2017, the committee officially announced that the committee is collecting information about the concentration on the coke and coke chemical products markets.

Earlier the Metinvest Group was permitted in other countries to acquire the enterprise. However, it was not officially reported on the completion of the deal. The transfer of the plant to the group is not confirmed.