Uber to launch Uber Shuttle pilot project in Kyiv in May

Uber plans to launch the Uber Shuttle pilot project, a servicing to book a seat in a minibus that will drive from one pre-arranged location along a fixed route to another pre-arranged location within the city, in Kyiv in May 2019, the press service of Uber has told Interfax-Ukraine.

This service is also available in Cairo (Egypt) and Monterrey (Mexico).

Uber said that during the pilot project, customers will be able to book a seat in the minibus via the Uber application.

"Uber strives to become a multimodal platform for personal mobile services, giving users access to various modes of transport with the click of a button, so that they can move around the city without need of having their own car. With the pilot launch of Uber Shuttle in Kyiv, we offer the experience of using this service to users here in Ukraine," the press service said, citing Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Head at Uber Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty.

The company said that the main goal of the pilot project is the use of Uber technology, to offer Ukrainian users another alternative way to travel around the city.

"This pilot project is part of Uber's mobility strategy available on the platform," Uber said.

Gore-Coty also said that Ukraine is very important for Uber, and the company will continue investing in the country, promoting new products on the Ukrainian market.