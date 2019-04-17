Economy

14:46 17.04.2019

Uber to launch Uber Shuttle pilot project in Kyiv in May

2 min read
Uber to launch Uber Shuttle pilot project in Kyiv in May

Uber plans to launch the Uber Shuttle pilot project, a servicing to book a seat in a minibus that will drive from one pre-arranged location along a fixed route to another pre-arranged location within the city, in Kyiv in May 2019, the press service of Uber has told Interfax-Ukraine.

This service is also available in Cairo (Egypt) and Monterrey (Mexico).

Uber said that during the pilot project, customers will be able to book a seat in the minibus via the Uber application.

"Uber strives to become a multimodal platform for personal mobile services, giving users access to various modes of transport with the click of a button, so that they can move around the city without need of having their own car. With the pilot launch of Uber Shuttle in Kyiv, we offer the experience of using this service to users here in Ukraine," the press service said, citing Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Head at Uber Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty.

The company said that the main goal of the pilot project is the use of Uber technology, to offer Ukrainian users another alternative way to travel around the city.

"This pilot project is part of Uber's mobility strategy available on the platform," Uber said.

Gore-Coty also said that Ukraine is very important for Uber, and the company will continue investing in the country, promoting new products on the Ukrainian market.

Tags: #uber #ukraine #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:08 17.04.2019
Putin says no Normandy Quartet meeting in his schedule

Putin says no Normandy Quartet meeting in his schedule

15:02 17.04.2019
Poroshenko's rep to appeal to CEC on Wed regarding changes to debate order – election HQ's spokesperson

Poroshenko's rep to appeal to CEC on Wed regarding changes to debate order – election HQ's spokesperson

13:59 17.04.2019
Maintaining cooperation with IMF, intl partners important for Ukraine's economy

Maintaining cooperation with IMF, intl partners important for Ukraine's economy

13:23 17.04.2019
Media 1+1 Group files lawsuit against Poroshenko

Media 1+1 Group files lawsuit against Poroshenko

12:25 17.04.2019
Poltorak announces signing of contracts to purchase weapons for Ukrainian army from partner countries

Poltorak announces signing of contracts to purchase weapons for Ukrainian army from partner countries

12:12 17.04.2019
SBU detains seven members of Russian sabotage-reconnaissance group

SBU detains seven members of Russian sabotage-reconnaissance group

11:29 17.04.2019
More than 30 representatives of NDI from 11 countries to observe second round of Ukraine's presidential elections

More than 30 representatives of NDI from 11 countries to observe second round of Ukraine's presidential elections

10:31 17.04.2019
Poroshenko says he doesn't intend to dismiss Poltorak, Klimkin after elections

Poroshenko says he doesn't intend to dismiss Poltorak, Klimkin after elections

16:14 16.04.2019
Groysman proposes that Slovak premier study creation of multimodal logistics centers in two countries

Groysman proposes that Slovak premier study creation of multimodal logistics centers in two countries

14:42 16.04.2019
Ukraine, Slovakia ready to increase goods turnover to $1.5 bln a year

Ukraine, Slovakia ready to increase goods turnover to $1.5 bln a year

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Groysman proposes that Slovak premier study creation of multimodal logistics centers in two countries

Ukraine, Slovakia ready to increase goods turnover to $1.5 bln a year

Gazprom increases gas transit across Ukraine by 25% over repairs of Yamal-Europe pipeline – Naftogaz

Kyiv's business court postpones hearing of Kolomoisky's claim seeking to return PrivatBank's shares for May 7

Court postpones case on grounds for PrivatBank nationalization until April 22

LATEST

Gazprom increases gas transit across Ukraine by 25% over repairs of Yamal-Europe pipeline – Naftogaz

Kyiv's business court postpones hearing of Kolomoisky's claim seeking to return PrivatBank's shares for May 7

Court postpones case on grounds for PrivatBank nationalization until April 22

Volodymyr-Volynsky poultry farm to invest EUR 38 mln in building processing facilities

Voda Donbasu refuses settling issue of illegal electricity consumption

Ukraine's most expensive brands revealed - rating

Poroshenko signs bankruptcy code

S & P affirms ratings on Ukraine at 'B-/B'

Income of local budgets up to UAH 60.4 bln in Q1, 2019 –Zubko

Germany to issue extra EUR 85 mln for building premises for IDPs, social projects in Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD