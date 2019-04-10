Economy

10:13 10.04.2019

Kyiv's business court postpones hearing of Kolomoisky's lawsuit seeking to return shares in PrivatBank for April 16

2 min read
Kyiv's business court postpones hearing of Kolomoisky's lawsuit seeking to return shares in PrivatBank for April 16

Kyiv's business court postpones hearing of Kolomoisky's lawsuit seeking to return shares in PrivatBank for April 16

KYIV. April 10 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The business court of Kyiv announced a break until April 16, 2019 in the case under a lawsuit of former shareholders in PrivatBank Ihor Kolomoisky and Triantal Investments Ltd. seeking to declare invalid the agreement to sell and purchase of this bank signed on December 21, 2016 between the Finance Ministry and persons who were shareholders in the bank.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported that on Tuesday the claimants asked to expand the list of their claims with a clause about the return of shares in PrivatBank to them and the court accepted the petition.

The court rejected a petition of the Finance Ministry, which asked to leave the lawsuit without hearing. The ministry said that the materials of the case do not have any proofs that Kolomoisky and Triantal have ownership right to the shares of PrivatBank, any confirmation of the legal competence of Triantal Investments Ltd. and powers of persons acted on behalf of claimants who signed the lawsuit.

As reported, the government of Ukraine at the suggestion of the National Bank of Ukraine and the former shareholders of PrivatBank, the largest of whom at that time were Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov, on December 18, 2016 decided to nationalize this largest Ukrainian financial institution.

The business court of Kyiv at the second attempt at the end of February 2019 accepted a claim of Kolomoisky and Triantal Investments Ltd. earlier holding 41.6572% and 16.5748% of shares in PrivatBank seeking to declare invalid the contract on the sale and purchase of this bank signed by the Finance Ministry and all persons being then the shareholders in the bank on December 21, 2016. The court also satisfied the petition of the plaintiffs and subpoenaed the specified sales contract from the defendants (the Finance Ministry, the Deposit Guarantee Fund and state-owned Ukrgasbank). The document was to be presented before March 26.

 

Tags: #privatbank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:23 21.03.2019
U.S. Embassy closely monitoring developments surrounding PrivatBank

U.S. Embassy closely monitoring developments surrounding PrivatBank

17:24 18.03.2019
Fake firms depositing money with PrivatBank to buy votes for Poroshenko – Batkivschyna

Fake firms depositing money with PrivatBank to buy votes for Poroshenko – Batkivschyna

18:54 05.03.2019
Kolomoisky says Zelensky is a symbol of generation change for him, not a chance to take revenge for PrivatBank

Kolomoisky says Zelensky is a symbol of generation change for him, not a chance to take revenge for PrivatBank

11:18 18.02.2019
Hague arbitration court rules in favor of PrivatBank against Russia on bank assets seized in Crimea – bank

Hague arbitration court rules in favor of PrivatBank against Russia on bank assets seized in Crimea – bank

02:59 30.01.2019
Supreme court allows execution in Ukraine of Hague arbitration decision on Crimean' lawsuit of ex-head of PrivatBank

Supreme court allows execution in Ukraine of Hague arbitration decision on Crimean' lawsuit of ex-head of PrivatBank

14:15 19.12.2018
NBU files lawsuit against ex-shareholder of PrivatBank Kolomoisky in Switzerland

NBU files lawsuit against ex-shareholder of PrivatBank Kolomoisky in Switzerland

17:48 04.12.2018
London court decides to cancel seizure of assets of PrivatBank ex-owners - Kolomoisky's lawyers

London court decides to cancel seizure of assets of PrivatBank ex-owners - Kolomoisky's lawyers

15:49 04.12.2018
PrivatBank's claims against ex-owners grows to $3 bln, English court of appeal to determine jurisdiction of bank's claims

PrivatBank's claims against ex-owners grows to $3 bln, English court of appeal to determine jurisdiction of bank's claims

17:16 23.11.2018
London court recognizes PrivatBank claim against Kolomoisky and Boholiubov inconsistent with its jurisdiction, allows appeal

London court recognizes PrivatBank claim against Kolomoisky and Boholiubov inconsistent with its jurisdiction, allows appeal

17:17 22.11.2018
U.K. court on Friday to rule on PrivatBank's lawsuit against Kolomoisky, Boholiubov

U.K. court on Friday to rule on PrivatBank's lawsuit against Kolomoisky, Boholiubov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

World Bank estimates remittances to Ukraine in 2018 at record high $14 bln

IMF improves assessment of deficit of current account of Ukraine's balance of payments in 2019 to 2.5% of GDP

Ukraine's integration in economy of EU to create very positive conditions for investors

Ukraine's GDP grows by 1.2% in Jan-Feb

Ukrainians buy $77.3 mln more currency from banks than sell in March

LATEST

World Bank estimates remittances to Ukraine in 2018 at record high $14 bln

IMF improves assessment of deficit of current account of Ukraine's balance of payments in 2019 to 2.5% of GDP

Ukraine's integration in economy of EU to create very positive conditions for investors

Ukraine's GDP grows by 1.2% in Jan-Feb

OPIC to provide $6.4 mln loan to Ukrainian Catholic University

Ukrainians buy $77.3 mln more currency from banks than sell in March

Cybersecurity risk insurance to be trend in 2019 in Ukraine – EY

Omelyan asks World Bank to analyze Ukrzaliznytsia's procurement procedure

World Bank downgrades forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2019 to 2.7% from 2.9%

Zhytomyr regional administration to buy 28 school buses worth UAH 54.6 mln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD