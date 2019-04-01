Economy

16:35 01.04.2019

Zelensky's attitude to IMF program will be main marker for markets – expert

1 min read
Zelensky's attitude to IMF program will be main marker for markets – expert

The reaction of the markets to the results of the first round of the presidential election remains positive, because among its main results is the elimination of Yulia Tymoshenko, with whom market participants associated the main risks for the current program of cooperation between Ukraine and the IMF, Serhiy Fursa, the specialist of debt securities sales at Dragon Capital investment group, believes.

He told the Interfax-Ukraine agency that among the possible outcomes of the elections there were options under which Tymoshenko became president or prime minister under President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"After the first round, the risks of the options A and B have significantly decreased, therefore the market adequately perceives the situation," the expert said.

In his opinion, the market as a whole is still positively perceives Zelensky, since it does not see a big threat to the continuation of the program with the IMF under his presidency.

Fursa added that the increase in certainty and approximation of the completion of elections for the markets is positive.

"The market can remain positive until it sees and feels the opposite [in the words and actions of Zelensky regarding cooperation with the IMF], the expert said.

Tags: #elections #dragon_capital
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:51 01.04.2019
Zelensky at 30.26%, Poroshenko 15.99%, Tymoshenko 13.35% - CEC with 90.08% of protocols processed

Zelensky at 30.26%, Poroshenko 15.99%, Tymoshenko 13.35% - CEC with 90.08% of protocols processed

17:58 01.04.2019
Elections in Ukraine were free, competitive – OSCE mission

Elections in Ukraine were free, competitive – OSCE mission

16:13 01.04.2019
Zelensky suggests holding referendum before Ukraine's accession to EU, NATO – adviser

Zelensky suggests holding referendum before Ukraine's accession to EU, NATO – adviser

15:40 01.04.2019
Ukraine's election competitive, with citizens' opportunity to choose - OSCE observers

Ukraine's election competitive, with citizens' opportunity to choose - OSCE observers

13:47 01.04.2019
Shares of Ukrainian companies on intl stock exchanges react calmly on outcome of first round of presidential election

Shares of Ukrainian companies on intl stock exchanges react calmly on outcome of first round of presidential election

13:41 01.04.2019
Ukrainian eurobond market responds favorably to outcome of first round of election – Concorde Capital analyst

Ukrainian eurobond market responds favorably to outcome of first round of election – Concorde Capital analyst

13:37 01.04.2019
Zelensky getting 30.41%, Poroshenko 16.12%, Tymoshenko 13.20% of vote - CEC, after processing ¾ of ballots

Zelensky getting 30.41%, Poroshenko 16.12%, Tymoshenko 13.20% of vote - CEC, after processing ¾ of ballots

11:41 01.04.2019
Poroshenko campaign expects to win over votes of 'pro-European candidates' in 2nd round

Poroshenko campaign expects to win over votes of 'pro-European candidates' in 2nd round

11:38 01.04.2019
Zelensky leads with 30.41%, followed by Poroshenko with 16.29%, Tymoshenko with 13.10% - CEC with 65.13% of voting protocols processed

Zelensky leads with 30.41%, followed by Poroshenko with 16.29%, Tymoshenko with 13.10% - CEC with 65.13% of voting protocols processed

05:11 01.04.2019
Almost 11 mln voters did not vote on Ukraine's March 31 Election Day

Almost 11 mln voters did not vote on Ukraine's March 31 Election Day

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Shares of Ukrainian companies on intl stock exchanges react calmly on outcome of first round of presidential election

Ukrainian eurobond market responds favorably to outcome of first round of election – Concorde Capital analyst

Justice Minister Petrenko declares over UAH 2.4 mln of income for 2018

Nord Stream 2 won't be launched from Jan 1, 2020

Intl agency ICIS launches prices assessment on Ukrainian natural gas market

LATEST

Wind Solar Energy to build wind farm of up to 190 MW in Zhytomyr region

Justice Minister Petrenko declares over UAH 2.4 mln of income for 2018

Naftogaz to raise funds from intl fiscal organizations to pump gas into UGS

Nord Stream 2 won't be launched from Jan 1, 2020

JKX sees $15.3 mln in net profit in 2018

Kyivstar launches Cisco Jasper platform to manage М2М SIM cards

Ukraine to offer two or three issues of currency-pegged govt bonds every week in Q2 2019

Intl agency ICIS launches prices assessment on Ukrainian natural gas market

NBU Council recommends cutting share of govt bonds in portfolios of state-owned banks, expand profile activities

EBRD could provide Ukrenergo with EUR 149 mln loan for modernization of substations

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD