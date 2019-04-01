Zelensky's attitude to IMF program will be main marker for markets – expert

The reaction of the markets to the results of the first round of the presidential election remains positive, because among its main results is the elimination of Yulia Tymoshenko, with whom market participants associated the main risks for the current program of cooperation between Ukraine and the IMF, Serhiy Fursa, the specialist of debt securities sales at Dragon Capital investment group, believes.

He told the Interfax-Ukraine agency that among the possible outcomes of the elections there were options under which Tymoshenko became president or prime minister under President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"After the first round, the risks of the options A and B have significantly decreased, therefore the market adequately perceives the situation," the expert said.

In his opinion, the market as a whole is still positively perceives Zelensky, since it does not see a big threat to the continuation of the program with the IMF under his presidency.

Fursa added that the increase in certainty and approximation of the completion of elections for the markets is positive.

"The market can remain positive until it sees and feels the opposite [in the words and actions of Zelensky regarding cooperation with the IMF], the expert said.