Economy

12:22 14.03.2019

UAIB denies availability of many mistakes in AMC financial statements

2 min read
UAIB denies availability of many mistakes in AMC financial statements

The Ukrainian Association of Investment Business (UAIB) believes that a statement of the National Commission for Securities and the Stock Market of Ukraine regarding many mistakes and deficiencies in financial statements of professional market players, in particular, asset management companies (AMC), is at variance with the facts

"The summary conclusion of the National Commission for Securities and the Stock Market, made on the basis of analysis of several companies, is doubtful without specifying and analyzing the significance of the violations, especially if the violation of prudential standards or other requirements by companies was a criterion for analyzing financial statements," the association said on its website.

UAIB recalled that the financial statements of professional players are subject to mandatory audit. According to International Standards on Auditing, a negative opinion applies to financial statements if the auditor concludes that the misstatements therein are substantial.

According to the association, the negative opinion of the auditor regarding financial statements for 2017 was recorded in less than 2% of AMC. In this case, the audit was conducted by firms from the register kept by the national commission.

UAIB believes that the national commission's judgments about the presence of many errors in the financial statements of companies regulated by the commission are misleading and undermine investor confidence, and also testifies to the poor quality of the regulator's authority.

The National Commission for Securities and the Stock Market on March 12 announced that there are many errors and deficiencies in the financial statements of professional stock market players. In particular, non-compliance with the requirements of IFRS was recorded in the statements of almost 70% of market players, violation of the requirements of international auditing standards – about half of the professional participants. The national commission conducted a selective analysis – about 40% of the published statements.

Tags: #uaib #financial_problems #amc
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:08 20.11.2018
AMC fines Kurchenko UAH 15 mln

AMC fines Kurchenko UAH 15 mln

17:02 19.10.2018
AMC allows Dragon Capital and Goldman Sachs to buy Kyiv trade center Aladdin

AMC allows Dragon Capital and Goldman Sachs to buy Kyiv trade center Aladdin

16:45 18.10.2018
Rise in fuel prices justified - AMC

Rise in fuel prices justified - AMC

11:37 17.07.2018
AMC could fine two Kyiv hotels 5% of revenue for untruthful information about 'stars'

AMC could fine two Kyiv hotels 5% of revenue for untruthful information about 'stars'

16:50 29.09.2017
AMC permits Tigipko to buy VS bank from Sberbank

AMC permits Tigipko to buy VS bank from Sberbank

15:11 07.06.2017
Anti-monopoly committee studies competition on regional retail insulin markets

Anti-monopoly committee studies competition on regional retail insulin markets

09:57 29.05.2017
Zlochevsky's Brociti Investments formalizing control over two oil and gas companies

Zlochevsky's Brociti Investments formalizing control over two oil and gas companies

15:30 27.12.2016
Kyiv court will consider Gazprom's complaint in UAH 172 bln fine case on Jan 18

Kyiv court will consider Gazprom's complaint in UAH 172 bln fine case on Jan 18

10:38 09.12.2016
AUST, UAIB turn to IFIs for help in reforming Ukrainian securities commission

AUST, UAIB turn to IFIs for help in reforming Ukrainian securities commission

16:22 21.11.2016
Kyiv court delays consideration of Ukrainian anti-trust agency's UAH 172 bln claim against Gazprom until Dec 5

Kyiv court delays consideration of Ukrainian anti-trust agency's UAH 172 bln claim against Gazprom until Dec 5

AD

HOT NEWS

NBU retains refinancing rate at 18% per annum

Ukrzaliznytsia pays off $150 mln eurobonds

Ukraine will begin producing converters for solar plants

Naftogaz board offers extending contract with Kobolev for a year, halving wage – media

Ukrzaliznytsia plans to transfer Mykolaiv and Khmelnytsky railway stations to concession

LATEST

Naftogaz head foresees decline in price of imported gas below figure regulated by PSO for public in April

NBU retains refinancing rate at 18% per annum

Ukrzaliznytsia pays off $150 mln eurobonds

Mariupol port loses 33% of fleet due to construction of Kerch Bridge – Ministry of occupied areas

Ukraine will begin producing converters for solar plants

Naftogaz board offers extending contract with Kobolev for a year, halving wage – media

Ukrzaliznytsia plans to transfer Mykolaiv and Khmelnytsky railway stations to concession

Ukraine placing $350 mln 2028 eurobonds at 9.75% – Finance ministry

“Darnitsa” increases its net profit by 31% - to UAH 449 million in 2018

TAScombank owner Tigipko resigns as chairman of board of financial institution

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD