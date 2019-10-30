Electricity imports today can provide up to 14% of needs of united energy system

The current volume of electricity imports can cover no more than 14% of the needs of the united energy system of the country and this is not enough, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMC) notes in the presentation of its recommendations on improving the new market model.

The agency clarifies that imports today may come from Russia, Belarus, and Moldova.

According to the committee, such insignificant volumes of imports cannot seriously influence the reduction in electricity prices in Ukraine.

The AMC also noted that today more than 90% of the energy generation market is provided by five companies: state-owned Energoatom, Ukrhydroenergo and Centrenergo, as well as private DTEK Group and Donbasenergo.

At the same time, the committee indicated that imports in the Burshtyn Island, whose work is synchronized with the European ENTSO-E (European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity), can cover up to 90% of the needs.

"Today, the supply of European electricity, which is indeed cheaper than the proposed of Ukrainian generation, is "stalling" due to the insufficient use of the capacity of electric networks at the input to Ukraine and the absence of annual and monthly auctions to distribute this capacity," the AMC noted.