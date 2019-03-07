Economy

17:59 07.03.2019

Trend towards hryvnia strengthening supported by favorable external conditions – NBU

2 min read
Trend towards hryvnia strengthening supported by favorable external conditions – NBU

The continuation of the trend towards the strengthening of the hryvnia that emerged at the beginning of the year in recent weeks has been maintained by a stable supply of foreign currency against the backdrop of a favorable external environment, according to the website of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

"The situation in the foreign exchange market was shaped by the following factors: a favorable external environment for Ukrainian exports, the forthcoming payment of annual taxes to the national budget, which stimulates businesses to sell foreign currency more actively, a weak growth of imports of goods and a low repatriation of dividends in foreign currency abroad, as well as net sales of foreign currency by the population," the report says.

At the same time, according to the NBU, the inflow of foreign capital into government securities, which has been observed since mid-January, has now slowed down and does not play a significant role in strengthening the hryvnia exchange rate, the National Bank added.

In general, the NBU notes that fluctuations in the direction of strengthening that have been observed in recent weeks is a healthy market reaction to constant changes in the economic situation: under the influence of changes in the supply and demand balance, the national currency can both strengthen and weaken. In such circumstances, short-term forecasting for the hryvnia exchange rate is difficult.

Tags: #hryvnias #nbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:22 04.03.2019
NBU to review criteria for determining systemically important banks

NBU to review criteria for determining systemically important banks

13:41 25.02.2019
NBU completes pilot e-hryvnia project, assessing prospects of tool

NBU completes pilot e-hryvnia project, assessing prospects of tool

09:39 20.02.2019
NBU issues banknotes of UAH 500 denomination signed by NBU Governor Smolii into circulation

NBU issues banknotes of UAH 500 denomination signed by NBU Governor Smolii into circulation

11:07 11.02.2019
NABU investigating some cases related to NBU, Gontareva not yet under suspicion – NABU chief

NABU investigating some cases related to NBU, Gontareva not yet under suspicion – NABU chief

09:21 08.02.2019
NBU predicts growth in money transfers to Ukraine in 2019 to $12.2 bln – NBU council head

NBU predicts growth in money transfers to Ukraine in 2019 to $12.2 bln – NBU council head

13:49 06.02.2019
Share of export receipts in foreign currency subject to mandatory sale to be reduced to 30% from 50% from March 1

Share of export receipts in foreign currency subject to mandatory sale to be reduced to 30% from 50% from March 1

13:12 06.02.2019
NBU allows repatriation of dividends for 2018 – Churiy

NBU allows repatriation of dividends for 2018 – Churiy

10:59 01.02.2019
NBU increases target for purchase of currency to $15 mln a day for H1 2019

NBU increases target for purchase of currency to $15 mln a day for H1 2019

15:36 31.01.2019
Payments from labor migrants in 2018 total some $11 bln

Payments from labor migrants in 2018 total some $11 bln

14:33 31.01.2019
NBU'S inflation forecast for 2019-2020 unchanged

NBU'S inflation forecast for 2019-2020 unchanged

AD

HOT NEWS

Kobolev wants to complete arbitration with Gazprom as head of Naftogaz

Ukrnafta posts about UAH 6 bln of net profit in 2018 – unaudited data

Govt to announce tender to select Naftogaz Ukrainy CEO – PM

Klimkin: Effective unbundling of Naftogaz important for Ukraine's strong position in tripartite gas talks

Cabinet will contest court ruling declaring illegal decision on gas prices for public on Tymoshenko's claim

LATEST

Kobolev wants to complete arbitration with Gazprom as head of Naftogaz

Ukrnafta posts about UAH 6 bln of net profit in 2018 – unaudited data

Ukraine to hold tender to develop Black Sea shelf section under PSA under proposal of U.S. Frontera

Govt to announce tender to select Naftogaz Ukrainy CEO – PM

Hyundai Corporation considering participation in subway development project in Kharkiv

Akhmetov increases assets by $0.5 bln – Forbes rating

PM proposes that Naftogaz installs gas meters at houses of regional gas supplier's consumers, brings recourse actions

Klimkin: Effective unbundling of Naftogaz important for Ukraine's strong position in tripartite gas talks

Cabinet will contest court ruling declaring illegal decision on gas prices for public on Tymoshenko's claim

Administrative court rules Cabinet's decision on gas prices for public unlawful in Tymoshenko suit

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD