15:52 06.03.2019

Ukrnafta posts about UAH 6 bln of net profit in 2018 – unaudited data

 PJSC Ukrnafta, according to preliminary unaudited data, in 2018 saw a net profit of about UAH 6 billion, chairman of the board of PJSC Ukrnafta Mark Rollins has said in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

"I expect our result for the entire year of 2018 to reach about UAH 6 billion. Compare this with UAH 100 million for 2017 and losses in the previous years. Speaking about these UAH 6 billion, we need to clarify that we still need to form certain reserves, for example, for possible fines and penalties related to tax debt, which could reduce this figure. But in any case, 2018 will be extremely successful for us," he said.

According to him, it was possible to achieve this figure by Ukrnafta's increasing oil and gas condensate production by 5% in 2018 compared with 2017, as well as oil prices in the world market of about $70 per barrel, while the company foresaw the price of about $60 per barrel in its budget.

Rollins also noted that Ukrnafta in 2017-2018 adhered to a strict financial discipline, fully fulfilling current tax liabilities.

