Economy

16:58 25.02.2019

Biopharma starts commissioning work at new plant in Kyiv region

1 min read
Biopharma, a manufacturer of products from human donor plasma, has begun commissioning work at a new fractionator plant, which is being built in Bila Tserkva (Kyiv region).

"Biopharma has started commissioning work at the new plant," Kostiantyn Yefymenko, the head of the board of directors of the Biopharma group of companies, said on his Facebook page.

According to him, at present, the plant has already launched warehouses for raw materials and finished products, while systems for water supply, chilled water, water for injection, steam, diethylene glycol, compressed air, purified air, neutralization of waste water are being tested.

As reported, investment in the construction of a new plant fractionator of blood plasma amounted to about $50 million. The plant will have three lines for the production of albumin, immunoglobulin, and factor VIII. The processing capacity ranges from 250,000 to one million liters of plasma per year. Biopharma planned to put it into operation at the end of 2018.

Biopharma immunobiological pharmaceutical company is among the ten largest Ukrainian manufacturers of drugs. It produces more than 20 immunobiological preparations from donated blood plasma, preparations obtained by recombinant DNA technology and probiotics.

Tags: #biopharma
