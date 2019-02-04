Economy

17:58 04.02.2019

Poroshenko enacts food labeling law

2 min read
Poroshenko enacts food labeling law

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on February 4 signed the law providing consumers with information about food products (No. 8450), according to the Ukrainian parliament's website.

"This law will ensure a high level of protection of the health and interests of consumers by providing all the necessary information for consumers to make a conscious choice of food products and introduce the responsibility of market operators responsible for information about food products, for misleading consumers," Deputy Head of the parliament's agrarian committee, Member of Parliament Oleksandr Bakumenko (the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction) said on his Facebook page.

According to him, bill No. 8450 was developed in accordance with the Comprehensive Implementation Strategy of Chapter IV "Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU. This document is aimed at bringing Ukrainian legislation in accordance with the provisions of EU Regulation No. 1169/2011 of October 25 2011 on the provision of food information to consumers.

As reported, on December 6, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill in second reading and in general to regulate the procedure for labeling food products and imposing fines for providing false information on packaging, titled "On Information for Consumers on Food Products."

Some 231 lawmakers voted for the corresponding decision.

The law provides for informing consumers about the content of food additives, auxiliary substances used in processing and other substances or products that may cause allergic reactions or intolerance.

The document establishes a requirement to provide the consumer with information on whether a food product has been defrosted, given that freezing and subsequent defrosting of certain products limit their future use and may affect their safety, taste and physical qualities.

The law also cancels the requirement under which the producer provides nutritional information with respect to certain categories of food products that have not been processed or for which nutritional information is not a determining factor for consumers to make purchasing decisions or whose packaging area is too small to contain all details.

Violation of the requirements of the law by providing inaccurate, misleading information about a product, change by a market operator of necessary information about the product entails a fine on legal entities in the amount of 15 sums of the minimum wage, while a fine for individual entrepreneurs is set at 10 sums of the minimum wage.

Tags: #law #poroshenko #food
AD

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko sign law extending moratorium on sale of agricultural land

Poroshenko signs law on direct purchases by Defense Ministry of imported military products

More than 230 businesses started working in Ukraine since 2014 thanks to foreign investors — Poroshenko

Ukrainian Armed Forces received about 26,000 units of armament, military equipment from Ukroboronprom since start of Russia's military aggression – Poroshenko

We managed to ensure macro-financial stabilization, Ukraine's exit from risk zone by joint efforts – Poroshenko

Poroshenko: attracting investments to Ukraine is result of reforms and evidence of investor confidence

Poroshenko gets UAH 556 mln in three-year dividends from trust, due to pay UAH 60 mln in taxes

Poroshenko signs amendments to Budget Code

Poroshenko signs law on state budget for 2019

Rada passes bill regulating food labeling

LATEST

Ukrtransgaz registers LLC Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine

Fitch affirms DTEK Energo's bond at 'C'; expects upgrade AFTER restructuring

Dragon Capital investment group becomes minority shareholder in Ciklum

Energoatom signs contract with Wärtsilä France to buy spare parts for UAH 80 mln after hard tender

Political consultations on FTA between Ukraine and Turkey to be held soon - Klimkin

Tourism fee for foreign tourists in Kyiv to be 1%, for domestic tourists – 0.4% of minimum wage

Energy Ministry offers to cut threshold for participation of solar and wind plants in 'green' auctions from 2021, increase bank guarantee

Kyiv City Council terminates leasing contract with developer of scandal-ridden project in Osokorky area in Kyiv

NBU increases target for purchase of currency to $15 mln a day for H1 2019

Payments from labor migrants in 2018 total some $11 bln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD