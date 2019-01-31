Economy

14:32 31.01.2019

NBU reviews downwards Ukraine's GDP growth assessment for 2018, retains forecast for 2019-2020 unchanged

 The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has reviewed downwards the assessment of growth of real GDP of the country in 2018 to 3.3% from 3.4%, according to a posting on the website of the central bank.

The forecast of GDP for the next two years remained unchanged: 2.5% and 2.9% respectively.

"As previously predicted, real GDP growth in 2019 will slow to 2.5%. This is due to tight monetary policies needed to reduce inflation to the target and restrained fiscal policy due to the repayment of significant amounts of public debt this year," the central bank said.

Additional factors slowing down the economy will be a decline in the grain harvest after hitting the record in 2018, as well as a gradual slowdown in the global economy and trade, particularly due to the influence of protectionist measures being taken in the world.

Private consumption will remain the key driver of economic growth thanks to a further increase in real incomes of the population – wages, pension payments, and remittances from abroad.

According to the NBU estimates, from 2019, the real growth of the economy will begin to accelerate: up to 2.9% in 2020 and 3.7% in 2021.

Tags: #nbu #gdp
