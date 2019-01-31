Economy

11:15 31.01.2019

Installation of gas meters for households could cost some UAH 2.5 bln for Naftogaz – Energy minister

1 min read
Installation of gas meters for households could cost some UAH 2.5 bln for Naftogaz – Energy minister

 The installation of individual gas meters for households could cost some UAH 2.5 billion to national joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy, Ukrainian Energy and Coal Industry Minister Ihor Nasalyk told reporters after the government meeting on Wednesday.

"This [the installation of meters] will be financed using funds of Naftogaz Ukrainy. The funds will be taken into account in their financial statements. The sum being discussed is around UAH 2.5 billion. It is hard to name the exact sum, as these are about 3.3 million consumers," Nasalyk said.

As reported, according to the government resolution on decreasing the gas consumption limits for consumers without gas meters approved at the government meeting on Wednesday, the Economic Development and Trade Ministry, together with Naftogaz, should take into account the costs of installing individual gas meters for households in the financial plan of the company.

Tags: #naftogaz #nasalyk #energy #gaz
AD

MORE ABOUT

Naftogaz ready to install gas meters for households after signing contracts with consumers – Naftogaz CEO

Ukraine to stimulate waste sorting, waste-to-energy activities - concept

Govt to recommend Naftogaz to ensure installation of gas meters for households at expense of Naftogaz

Naftogaz CEO to donate his salary to charity until late 2019

DTEK ready to compete in renewable energy on terms of auctions

Stockholm arbitration starts first meeting on second dispute between Naftogaz and Gazprom

Ukraine, Norway sign preliminary contracts for $1.5 bln – Groysman

Naftogaz early Feb to present unbundling plan with concession – Naftogaz CEO

Natural gas reserves sufficient for living through winter — Naftogaz chief

Extension of gas transit contract with Gazprom on old conditions not advisable over absence of volume guarantees – Naftogaz CCO

LATEST

Payments from labor migrants in 2018 total some $11 bln

NBU'S inflation forecast for 2019-2020 unchanged

NBU reviews downwards Ukraine's GDP growth assessment for 2018, retains forecast for 2019-2020 unchanged

NBU retains refinancing rate at 18% per annum

Ukraine's state debt falls to 62.7% of GDP in 2018 – Finance ministry

Illegal armed formations attack Ukraine's Joint Forces in Donbas three times in past day, no casualties reported

JKX raises average daily production by 38% in early 2019

Govt cuts gas consumption limits, obliges Naftogaz to foresee funds on installation of meters

Govt to return decreased gas consumption limits, no one should pay in line with increased limits

Supreme court allows execution in Ukraine of Hague arbitration decision on Crimean' lawsuit of ex-head of PrivatBank

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD