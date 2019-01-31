Installation of gas meters for households could cost some UAH 2.5 bln for Naftogaz – Energy minister

The installation of individual gas meters for households could cost some UAH 2.5 billion to national joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy, Ukrainian Energy and Coal Industry Minister Ihor Nasalyk told reporters after the government meeting on Wednesday.

"This [the installation of meters] will be financed using funds of Naftogaz Ukrainy. The funds will be taken into account in their financial statements. The sum being discussed is around UAH 2.5 billion. It is hard to name the exact sum, as these are about 3.3 million consumers," Nasalyk said.

As reported, according to the government resolution on decreasing the gas consumption limits for consumers without gas meters approved at the government meeting on Wednesday, the Economic Development and Trade Ministry, together with Naftogaz, should take into account the costs of installing individual gas meters for households in the financial plan of the company.