Economy

12:32 30.01.2019

Govt to return decreased gas consumption limits, no one should pay in line with increased limits

 The Ukrainian government will return the decreased gas consumption limits for consumers without gas meters, which were annulled by a court ruling at the end of last year, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

"We are returning to those limits that were before – it was 3.3 [cubic meters of gas per person per month] and it will be 3.29 or 0.1 less, so that people pay in accordance with a fair amount, and not overestimated one. We are not going to take the lead in this matter. These [decreased] limits will be approved today," he said.

Thus, it is not necessary to pay bills sent to consumers without meters in January, in line with the overstated limits.

As reported, the cassation administrative court of the Supreme Court at the end of November 2018 canceled the action established by decision No. 203 (which was adopted in violation of the regulations) of the Cabinet of Ministers on the limits of natural gas consumption for residential consumers without meters. Instead, the previous decisions (made in government resolution No. 619 dated June 8, 1996, and amended on October 1, 2014) that have the limits set two and three times higher came into force.

In the repealed resolution the gas consumption rate was set at 3.3 cubic meters per person for households with a gas stove and centralized hot running water; 5.4 cubic meters - with a gas stove, without centralized hot running water and a water heater; 10.5 cubic meters - with a gas stove and a water heater. Resolution No. 619 that the newly entered into force sets the limits at 9.8 cubic meters, 18.3 cubic meters and 23.6 cubic meters per person, respectively.

On the basis of the difference between these limits, customers of regional gas supply companies in December 2018 began to receive bills, taking into account the debt accumulated over 30 months. However, the regional gas companies said that the amount of debt accrued during the period of the undervalued, in their opinion, limits was given solely for informational purposes and it is not payable. At the same time, they said that subsequent bills will be coming, taking into account the increased rates.

Tags: #groysman #government #gas
