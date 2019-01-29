Economy

09:29 29.01.2019

NBT to invest EUR1 bln in wind plant in Ukraine, Scatec Solar EUR180 mln in solar plant, Norsk Solar EUR9 mln

2 min read
NBT to invest EUR1 bln in wind plant in Ukraine, Scatec Solar EUR180 mln in solar plant, Norsk Solar EUR9 mln

The investment of the Norwegian company Scatec Solar in the construction of a solar power plant with a capacity of 150 MW in Mykolaiv region will amount to EUR180 million.

Framework agreements for the participation of Norwegian developers in the construction of solar and wind power plants in Ukraine were signed during the Norwegian-Ukrainian Business Forum in Oslo on January 28.

Scatec Solar during the forum signed an agreement on the purchase of the relevant project with the Ukrainian company SM Invest & Construction.

The Dutch company SM Invest & Construction B.V., which is owned by Ukrainian citizen Roman Sotsky, owns Progresova Solar B.V. LLC and a number of other companies in Mykolaiv region. Sotsky and Oleh Mozgovy signed the memorandum on behalf of the Ukrainian side.

Norsk Solar, in turn, during the Oslo forum, signed a memorandum on the construction of a solar power station in Kyiv region for EUR9.2 million with Pro-Energy LLC, owned by Ruslan Delidon and Dmytro Osypov.

During the forum, a memorandum on the participation of the Norwegian company NBT in the installation of 742 MW wind power stations in Zaporizhia region was also signed. The project is designed until 2022 and is estimated at EUR1 billion.

Tags: #nbt #scatec_solar
AD

MORE ABOUT

Norwegian Scatec Solar to start building 83 MW solar plant in Cherkasy region in 2018

LATEST

Lukashenko meets with Ukrainian envoy at Minsk talks Marchuk

DTEK ready to compete in renewable energy on terms of auctions

Stockholm arbitration starts first meeting on second dispute between Naftogaz and Gazprom

Ukrainian gas traders preparing to test gas exports to Europe

Ukraine, Norway sign preliminary contracts for $1.5 bln – Groysman

EU mission to evaluate possible joint use of infrastructure projects in Azov Sea region to arrive in Ukraine on Jan 27

TIU Canada seeks to buy two solar power plant building projects in Odesa region

Ukraine's state debt grows by 4.77% in U.S. dollars, by 2.17% in hryvnias in Dec 2018 – Finance ministry

Future gas transit agreements with Russia must meet EU legislation, rulings of Arbitration Institute of SCC — Ukrainian FM

Naftogaz early Feb to present unbundling plan with concession – Naftogaz CEO

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD