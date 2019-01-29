NBT to invest EUR1 bln in wind plant in Ukraine, Scatec Solar EUR180 mln in solar plant, Norsk Solar EUR9 mln

The investment of the Norwegian company Scatec Solar in the construction of a solar power plant with a capacity of 150 MW in Mykolaiv region will amount to EUR180 million.

Framework agreements for the participation of Norwegian developers in the construction of solar and wind power plants in Ukraine were signed during the Norwegian-Ukrainian Business Forum in Oslo on January 28.

Scatec Solar during the forum signed an agreement on the purchase of the relevant project with the Ukrainian company SM Invest & Construction.

The Dutch company SM Invest & Construction B.V., which is owned by Ukrainian citizen Roman Sotsky, owns Progresova Solar B.V. LLC and a number of other companies in Mykolaiv region. Sotsky and Oleh Mozgovy signed the memorandum on behalf of the Ukrainian side.

Norsk Solar, in turn, during the Oslo forum, signed a memorandum on the construction of a solar power station in Kyiv region for EUR9.2 million with Pro-Energy LLC, owned by Ruslan Delidon and Dmytro Osypov.

During the forum, a memorandum on the participation of the Norwegian company NBT in the installation of 742 MW wind power stations in Zaporizhia region was also signed. The project is designed until 2022 and is estimated at EUR1 billion.