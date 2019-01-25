Economy

11:22 25.01.2019

Ukraine's state debt grows by 4.77% in U.S. dollars, by 2.17% in hryvnias in Dec 2018 – Finance ministry

2 min read
Ukraine's state debt grows by 4.77% in U.S. dollars, by 2.17% in hryvnias in Dec 2018 – Finance ministry

The aggregate state (direct) and state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine in December 2018 increased by 4.77%, or by $3.56 billion, to $78.32 billion, according to the website of the Ministry of Finance.

In the national currency the state debt rose by 2.17% or UAH 46.15 billion, to UAH 2.169 trillion.

In 2018, the total state (direct) and state-guaranteed debt in U.S. dollar terms increased by 2.46%, or by $2.02 billion, in hryvnias - by 1.26%, or by UAH 26.95 billion.

The Finance Ministry said that the public debt in December increased by 0.8%, to UAH 1.86 trillion (in U.S. dollars it increased by 3.36% to $67.19 billion), while the external debt decreased by 0.47%, to UAH 1.099 trillion (in U.S. dollars increased by 2.05%, to $39.71 billion).

In December 2018, state-guaranteed debt grew by 11.32%, to UAH 308.13 billion (in U.S. dollars it increased by 14.15%, to $11.13 billion), including external debt by 12.22% to UAH 297.81 billion (in U.S. dollars by 15.07%, to $10.76 billion).

The ministry also reported that the principal amount of public debt is denominated in U.S. dollars, 43.96%, another 29.13% in hryvnia, 16.59% in special drawing rights (SDR), and 9.21% in euros. In addition, less than 1% of government debt is denominated in Canadian dollars and yen.

The official hryvnia exchange rate, according to which the Ministry of Finance calculates the debt, in December strengthened to UAH 27.69/$1 from UAH 28.39/$1, or by 2.47%, whereas by the end of 2017 it was UAH 28.07/$1.

Tags: #state_debt #hryvnia #finance_ministry
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Revenues of 2018 state budget in Ukraine 1.1% exceed target – Finance Ministry

Ukraine gets EUR 350 mln under IBRD guarantee – Finance Ministry

Hryvnia getting stronger amid its high value, growing foreign currency offers– NBU

Govt transfers Ukrenergo to finance ministry's management

Finance ministry could increase sum of payments to national budget by Sea Port Authority to 90% of net profit

Deficit of Ukraine's national budget UAH 4.8 bln in Jan-Oct

Ukraine approves compromise model for introducing exit capital tax for SME – Finance ministry

Finance ministry publishes results of placing $2 bln eurobonds

Finance ministry to send some funds raised from new bonds to buy back six-month $725 mln securities

Ukraine starts road show for eurobonds – Finance ministry

LATEST

Future gas transit agreements with Russia must meet EU legislation, rulings of Arbitration Institute of SCC — Ukrainian FM

Naftogaz early Feb to present unbundling plan with concession – Naftogaz CEO

SPF gains support of EBRD in implementing plans of 'big' privatization in 2019 - Trubarov

Horizon Capital raises $200 mln for EEGF III to invest in Ukraine, Moldova

More than 230 businesses started working in Ukraine since 2014 thanks to foreign investors — Poroshenko

Natural gas reserves sufficient for living through winter — Naftogaz chief

Agreement between NBT, Total, EBRD on Syvash project signed in Davos

TAS Group intends to buy pharmacy business of Kosmo retail chain

FTA with Israel to give green light to cooperation with Israeli companies in various spheres – ex-trade representative

Extension of gas transit contract with Gazprom on old conditions not advisable over absence of volume guarantees – Naftogaz CCO

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD