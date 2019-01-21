Economy

16:18 21.01.2019

Nord Stream 2 will allow Russia to force terms for gas supply and transit both to Europe and Ukraine - Vitrenko

1 min read
Nord Stream 2 will allow Russia to force terms for gas supply and transit both to Europe and Ukraine - Vitrenko

The Ukrainian side believes that if Russia puts into operation the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Moscow will strengthen its ability to dictate terms of gas supply and transit both to Europe and Ukraine.

Executive Director of Naftogaz Ukrainy Yuriy Vitrenko expressed such an opinion in Brussels on the eve of the tripartite gas talks between Ukraine, Russia and the European Commission at the political level regarding transit of Russian gas after 2019, which will be held in Brussels in the second half of January 21.

"The main thing for Russia is to complete the construction of Nord Stream 2, because if it is built and Russia can completely refuse transit through Ukraine, then, if there are any negotiations, Russia's position will be much stronger. And Russia , as it always wants it, from a position of strength, will try to dictate something both to Europe, new members of the European Commission, and politicians in Ukraine after the elections," he explained.

Tags: #nord_stream_2 #vitrenko #gas
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

One should not wait for concrete results from Ukraine-EU-Russia gas talks – Naftogaz CCO

Brussels expects clear commitments from Moscow, Kyiv to achieve progress on concluding new contract for transit of Russian gas to EU since 2020

Naftogaz to continue search for Gazprom assets in Switzerland to recover $2.6 bln under arbitration decision

Nord Stream 2 can't be stopped - Germany's FM

Naftogaz assesses loss for Ukraine from 2009 gas contracts at $32 bln – Naftogaz CEO

Ukraine confirms its position to ensure gas transit after 2019 according to European rules

PM announces extensive inspection of regional gas suppliers

Regional Gas Company submits sham applications for gas supplies, attempting to disrupt heating season

U.S. Department of State urges Europe not to go forward with Nord Stream 2

Russia has no plans to stop gas transit via Ukraine after launch of Nord Stream 2 - Peskov

LATEST

Westinghouse will provide Ukraine with its technology of nuclear fuel production to build plant - Nasalyk

Some 39 Ukrainian infrastructure projects included in TEN-T Trans-European Transport Network

Ministry of Infrastructure considering transfer of Kyiv central railway station to concession

Holding of talks behind scenes with Russia results in negative results – Naftogaz CEO

Court declares illegality of accruing UAH 500 mln of fine on Energoatom for late payment of tax

Gazprom could halt gas transit across Ukraine early 2020– Naftogaz CEO

NBU head says there are grounds to loosen monetary policy

Ukraine in 2018 posts highest GDP growth in seven years, lowest inflation in five years - NBU head

Ukrnafta to put 320,000 tonnes of oil up for sale at first auction in 2019

Boryspil airport continues holding talks with Laudamotion on launch of flight to Vienna

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD