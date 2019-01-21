Nord Stream 2 will allow Russia to force terms for gas supply and transit both to Europe and Ukraine - Vitrenko

The Ukrainian side believes that if Russia puts into operation the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Moscow will strengthen its ability to dictate terms of gas supply and transit both to Europe and Ukraine.

Executive Director of Naftogaz Ukrainy Yuriy Vitrenko expressed such an opinion in Brussels on the eve of the tripartite gas talks between Ukraine, Russia and the European Commission at the political level regarding transit of Russian gas after 2019, which will be held in Brussels in the second half of January 21.

"The main thing for Russia is to complete the construction of Nord Stream 2, because if it is built and Russia can completely refuse transit through Ukraine, then, if there are any negotiations, Russia's position will be much stronger. And Russia , as it always wants it, from a position of strength, will try to dictate something both to Europe, new members of the European Commission, and politicians in Ukraine after the elections," he explained.