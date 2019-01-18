Holding of talks behind scenes with Russia results in negative results – Naftogaz CEO

Naftogaz Ukrainy CEO Andriy Kobolev is convinced that transparent talks with Russia on the extension of the gas transit contract with the participation of European partners should be held, as the practice of political agreements behind the scenes results in negative consequences.

"One of the biggest mistakes of the negotiations of 2008-2009 was that Ukraine conducted negotiations behind the scenes. This error led to many [negative] consequences of this contract," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

"What to do in this situation? I think the answer for Ukraine is obvious. Firstly, to firmly defend own position, and secondly, to negotiate in a transparent way that our European partners will understand," Kobolev said.

Naftogaz CEO has once again admitted that the Russian side has delayed negotiations on the transit contract as they are waiting for the outcome of the 2019 elections in Ukraine.