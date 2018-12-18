Economy

12:01 18.12.2018

Govt transfers Ukrenergo to finance ministry's management

The property complex of state-owned enterprise National Energy Company Ukrenergo is transferred from the management of the Energy and Coal Industry Ministry to the management of the Finance Ministry.

Government resolution No. 1001 dated November 14, 2018 was posted on the government's website on Tuesday.

"I am convinced that this will not only ensure compliance with the relevant requirements of the independent market in terms of separating the generation and supply of electricity from its transmission, but also speed up the processes of transparent corporatization of the company," Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleksandr Saenko wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

He said that during a visit to Brussels, the Ukrainian delegation led by Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman reached important agreements on cooperation with partners from the EU in several areas - from security and customs reform to integration into a common energy and digital space, and the energy issue was one of the key.

According to the minister, the transfer of Ukrenergo to the management of the Finance Ministry is an important step in creating the prerequisites for successful certification by the company in accordance with the standards of the European energy system ENTSO-E for connection to it in the future.

Ukrenergo operates trunk and interstate transmission lines, as well as centralized dispatching of the country's integrated power grids. It is a state-owned enterprise, but it will be transformed into a private joint-stock company soon.

Tags: #ukrenergo #government #finance_ministry #energy_ministry
