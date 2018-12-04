ZTR decides to close representative office in Moscow

JSC Zaporizhtransformator (ZTR), a large global manufacturer of transformer equipment, part of the Energy Standard Group of businessman Konstantin Grigorishin, has decided to close its representative office in Moscow (Russia).

According to a company report in the information disclosure system of the National Commission for Securities and the Stock Market, the decision was made due to the absence of the need to operate for the office and with the purpose of optimizing costs.

"The representative office was created to promote solving statutory tasks of ZTR to satisfy the demnd on products made by ZTR," the company said.

As reported, the ZTR office in Moscow was opened in 2003 to establish more intensive work with the end customer and to provide operational support to Russian consumers of products in the operation of installed equipment and support of contracts.

At that time, the Russian market was the key one for the enterprise.

Zaporizhtransformator is a large world manufacturer of transformer equipment. It has experience in deliveries to 88 countries. It produces power oil transformers, electric reactors, and controlled shunt reactors.