Ukrzaliznytsia invests more than UAH 6.8 bln in infrastructure, rolling stock in ten months

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia in January-October 2018 invested more than UAH 6.8 billion in updating rolling stock and infrastructure from the funds received for the increase in cargo traffic that were transferred to the special investment account of the company.

"At the expense of these funds, Ukrzaliznytsia in January-October 2018 financed the purchase of freight cars for UAH 390.5 million, upgrading and overhauling the traction rolling stock in the amount of over UAH 1.5 billion, made an advance payment for receiving 30 General Electric's trunk freight diesel locomotives worth over UAH 1.1 billion," according to the company's website, with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia director of economics and finance Andriy Riazantsev.

The company also acquired materials for the manufacture, modernization and overhaul of freight cars in the amount of UAH 2.1 billion and materials for the upper structure of track for infrastructure modernization for about UAH 1.7 billion.

At the same time, according to Riazantsev, for the last year, for example, the average price of diesel fuel rose by 30%, the cost of electricity by an average of 15%, the average wage by almost 25%, while the index of industrial production rose by 16.6%.

In general, during the ten months of 2018, Ukrzaliznytsia invested over UAH 6.8 billion in the purchase and repair of freight cars, modernization and overhaul of traction rolling stock, and the renewal of infrastructure from the funds received from 15% higher freight tariffs set on October 31, 2017.