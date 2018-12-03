Bulgaria Air suspends flights to Ukraine over introduction of martial law

Bulgaria Air has annulled direct flights Odesa-Sofia until December 16 inclusively.

"Due to the declared military situation in Ukraine and the recommendations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and for the safety of the passengers, the national carrier Bulgaria Air suspended its flights between Sofia and Odessa until 16 December 2018 inclusive," the airline said on its website.

Depending on the normalization of the situation in Ukraine it will be determined whether flights that are due after December 16 can be executed, Bulgaria Air said.

Earlier, ex-head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine Denys Antoniuk said that the introduction of martial law in Ukraine would not affect operation of civil aviation.