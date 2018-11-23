Change of Kuznya on Rybalsky owner entails no reshuffling of company executive bodies

The purchase of a controlling stake in private joint-stock company Kuznya on Rybalsky Plant (Kyiv) by Ewins Ltd. (Cyprus) under control of Sergiy Tigipko has not entailed the reshuffling of the company's executive bodies.

The plant told Interfax-Ukraine that at an extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders held on November 20, the shareholders did not make top management reshuffling decisions.

"No decisions to re-elect executive bodies of the company was made by the new shareholder after the meeting," a representative of the administration of the plant told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

The administration found it difficult to confirm the official agenda of the extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders published earlier, referring to the absence of information on the issue.

According to the official information of the company in the information disclosure system of the National Commission for Securities and the Stock Market, the agenda of the extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders scheduled for November 20 included the approval of the new regulations of the company and the new regulations on the supervisory board and the board of directors of the company.

PrJSC Kuznya on Rybalsky Plant (previously PJSC Leninska Kuznya) is a Ukrainian shipbuilding facility.

The corporate investment funds Prime Assets Capital and VIK, whose shareholders are respectively President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and MP Ihor Kononenko, on November 15 signed a package of documents on the sale of PJSC Kuznya on Rybalsky Plant with the new owner, Avins Limited from TAS Group, the ultimate beneficiary of which is Tigipko.