Economy

12:33 22.11.2018

Companies of Kropachev, Kriuchkov, Forbes and Manhattan Ukraine, Georgian International Energy Corporation to participate in Centrenergo privatization

1 min read
Companies of Kropachev, Kriuchkov, Forbes and Manhattan Ukraine, Georgian International Energy Corporation to participate in Centrenergo privatization

 In addition to the Belarusian oil trader Interservice, four more companies plan to take part in the auction for privatization of power generating company PJSC Centrenergo.

According to the information disclosure system of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, Forbes and Manhattan Ukraine (Kyiv), headed by member of the advisory board of the Canadian bank Forbes & Manhattan Mykhailo Spektor, also announced its intention to participate in the auction for the sale of 78.289% of Centrenergo. In addition, Ukrdoninvest LLC (Kyiv), whose beneficiary is businessman Vitaliy Kropachev, also plans to participate in privatization of the power generating company.

It is also assumed that Georgian International Energy Corporation (Tbilisi), one of the largest multifunctional energy companies in Georgia, as well as Balance Group LLC (Kyiv), whose ultimate beneficial owner is ex-People's Deputy Dmytro Kriuchkov, detained in Germany on July 14 and suspected of embezzling Zaporizhiaoblenergo funds, will take part in the auction.

As reported, the Belarusian unitary enterprise Neftebitumen Plant, which has been owned by Interservice, one of the largest Belarusian oil traders, since 2012, also announced its intention to participate in the auction for the sale of Centrenergo shares.

Tags: #centrenergo #privatization
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Germany to provide Ukraine with expert assistance in privatization process of state enterprises – Sayenko

Centrenergo sees 76.2% fall in net profit in Jan-Sept

SPF announces tender to privatize Centrenergo

Tender to sell Centrenergo scheduled for Dec 13 - State Property Fund's head

DTEK not to participate in privatization of Centrenergo

Govt approves starting price of 78.3% stake in Centrenergo at almost UAH 6 bln

Ukraine announces repeated tender to select advisor for privatization of Oriana, Sumykhimprom, Ukragroleasing

Concord Consulting wins four tenders to select advisor thanks to be better prepared, have strong consortium – acting SPF head

SPF hopes to complete sale of Centrenergo by late 2018

Over 70 auctions to privatize small companies held in ProZorro. Sales bringing UAH 85.6 mln to state

LATEST

Naftogaz will reduce price of gas for industrial consumers by 17% in Dec

Wizz Air will launch flights from Krakow to Kyiv and Kharkiv in 2019

Supreme Court sends Corvalol Corvalolum case to Grand Chamber

UIA expects new decline in airport fees in Ukraine thanks to low cost airlines

Representatives of ING Bank, IFC, Mastercard, Metro and SoftServe enter EBA Board

Cabinet approves Turboatom fiscal plan for 2019 with rise in net profit by 5%, net income by 7%

Wizz Air plans to place ten aircraft in Ukraine in 2019 - Omelyan

FTA agreement between Ukraine, Israel to be signed in coming weeks

Wizz Air to resume operation of Ukrainian subsidiary in 2019, to send $2.5 bln to expand fleet

Govt approves condition for govt guarantees for up to UAH 27.3 bln in 2019

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD