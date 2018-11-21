Economy

18:06 21.11.2018

UIA expects new decline in airport fees in Ukraine thanks to low cost airlines

2 min read
UIA expects new decline in airport fees in Ukraine thanks to low cost airlines

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA), the largest Ukrainian airline, expects a significant increase in non-aviation revenues of airports due to the development of low cost traffic, which will once again allow reducing airport fees.

"We hope that the development of low cost transportation will ultimately lead to a reduction in the cost of airport services, which will have a positive effect on the ticket price for passengers," UIA Vice President for Commerce Serhiy Fomenko told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, with the growth of passenger traffic, airports will be able to increase revenues from non-aviation activities: parking lots for cars, luggage packaging, cafes, sales of souvenirs, and duty free shops.

"The more such companies will work at the airport, the more competitive advantages will be," he said.

He noted that the reduction in fees at Boryspil International Airport in 2017 and its new public offer allowed UIA to introduce a low-cost price program on a permanent basis under the conditions of early booking.

"Ukrainian airports will learn to quickly serve aircraft with 186 seats and carry out a turnover in 25 minutes ... Strict requirements of low cost carriers will encourage customs and border services to review their procedures and speed up monitoring both on board and at the airport," Fomenko added.

Tags: #uia
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Number of Internet users in Ukraine continues falling in Q1 2018

UIA toughens hand baggage rules from Jan 15, 2019

License commission of State Aviation Service approves new UIA's flights to Vietnam, Thailand, Dominican Republic, Zanzibar

UIA will launch regular flights between Odesa and Vilnius in June

UIA airline receives second of four planned long-haul Boeing-777 planes

UIA airline receives first out of four long haul Boeing-777 planes

UIA to launch paid Internet access service via Wi-Fi on board of Boeing 777-200 planes in 2018

UIA will start flights from Kyiv to Delhi on May 1, 2018

UIA insists airlines lawsuits against Infrastructure Ministry, Ryanair have grounds

UIA plans to launch long-haul flights to India and Canada in summer 2018

LATEST

Supreme Court sends Corvalol Corvalolum case to Grand Chamber

Representatives of ING Bank, IFC, Mastercard, Metro and SoftServe enter EBA Board

Cabinet approves Turboatom fiscal plan for 2019 with rise in net profit by 5%, net income by 7%

Wizz Air plans to place ten aircraft in Ukraine in 2019 - Omelyan

FTA agreement between Ukraine, Israel to be signed in coming weeks

Wizz Air to resume operation of Ukrainian subsidiary in 2019, to send $2.5 bln to expand fleet

Govt approves condition for govt guarantees for up to UAH 27.3 bln in 2019

Ryanair could open IT hub, plane maintenance center in Ukraine

The Second Moroccan Satellite Got off the Ground

AMC fines Kurchenko UAH 15 mln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD