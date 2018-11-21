UIA expects new decline in airport fees in Ukraine thanks to low cost airlines

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA), the largest Ukrainian airline, expects a significant increase in non-aviation revenues of airports due to the development of low cost traffic, which will once again allow reducing airport fees.

"We hope that the development of low cost transportation will ultimately lead to a reduction in the cost of airport services, which will have a positive effect on the ticket price for passengers," UIA Vice President for Commerce Serhiy Fomenko told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, with the growth of passenger traffic, airports will be able to increase revenues from non-aviation activities: parking lots for cars, luggage packaging, cafes, sales of souvenirs, and duty free shops.

"The more such companies will work at the airport, the more competitive advantages will be," he said.

He noted that the reduction in fees at Boryspil International Airport in 2017 and its new public offer allowed UIA to introduce a low-cost price program on a permanent basis under the conditions of early booking.

"Ukrainian airports will learn to quickly serve aircraft with 186 seats and carry out a turnover in 25 minutes ... Strict requirements of low cost carriers will encourage customs and border services to review their procedures and speed up monitoring both on board and at the airport," Fomenko added.