Economy

12:40 15.11.2018

Farmak seeks to boost exports to 40% of total sales in five years

2 min read
Farmak seeks to boost exports to 40% of total sales in five years

Farmak plans to boost exports to 40% of total sales in coming five years, PJSC Farmak CEO Volodymyr Kostiuk has said, speaking about the company's entrance the Australian market at the Ukrainian Pharmaceutical Forum in Kyiv last week.

According to him, in 2015, negotiations were held with representatives of an international company with the office in Australia. And in 2017, Farmak shipped the first batch to this country.

"It took us a little time to enter this market [Australia]. After all, our products meet the high requirements that are needed to deliver products to this region... Having a certificate from the Australian regulator facilitates access to other markets. Our goal is to increase exports in the sales structure up to 40% in the next five years," Kostiuk said, adding that the company's closest horizons are the EU countries (Germany, the U.K.), the United States, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates.

According to the company's press service, the share of sales to the regions of Australia and Oceania in Ukrainian exports of pharmaceutical products is only 0.3%. This is due to the fact that the Australian market is considered well regulated - at the level of the United States, the EU, so few Ukrainian companies can ship their products to Australia.

Farmak is a member of the Association Manufacturers of Medications of Ukraine (AMMU).

Tags: #farmak
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Russian sanctions not to influence operations of Farmak – pharma company

Farmak implementing seven projects thanks to participation in intl exhibitions

Farmak to invest UAH 230 mln in project development in 2017

Production of Farmak largest pharmaceutical manufacturer not affected by cyber attack

Farmak intends exports to Malaysian market by late 2018

Farmak presents new lab technological facility

Farmak posts 30% fall in net profit in 2014

Farmak to get loan of EUR 8.5 mln from EBRD

Competition agency fines Farmak UAH 7.6 m for untrue advertisement

LATEST

Naftogaz head confirms eurobond placement suspended due to unfavorable market conditions

Polish Unibep S.A. could complete trade center in Kyiv

EBA calls on president, Rada not to support Social Policy Ministry's initiative to abolish upper limit for social security tax accrual

Ovostar Union sees 1.7-fold rise in net profit in Jan-Sept

Oschadbank seeks to restructure toxic assets for UAH 10 bln by late 2018

Economy ministry wants to propose to oblige in three stages retail, servicing companies to offer noncash payments

MHP introduces monitoring of employees' emotions

Growth of Ukraine's GDP slows down to 2.8% in Q3, 2018

EC approves maps of European transport network TEN-T in Ukraine

Moody's upgrades rating of Kyiv city to 'Caa2,' outlook remains positive

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD