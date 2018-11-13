Wizz Air doubles passenger transportation in Jan-Oct

Hungary's low cost airline Wizz Air in January-October 2018 transported over 1.2 million passengers on flights from/to Ukraine, which is a 2.1-fold rise year-over-year.

KYIV. Nov 13 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Hungary's low cost airline Wizz Air in January-October 2018 transported over 1.2 million passengers on flights from/to Ukraine, which is a 2.1-fold rise year-over-year.

