12:27 13.11.2018

Economy Ministry proposes to tighten license conditions for tour operators

The Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine proposes to strengthen the responsibility of tour operators to consumers of tourist services and oblige them to ensure the minimum amount of financial guarantee for the entire duration of the license.

The corresponding draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers has been posted on the official website of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade.

"Tour operators' having no financial provision makes it impossible for tourists to obtain the cost of services provided in case of the tour operator's insolvency or due to a violation of the process of declaring it bankrupt. Therefore, it became necessary to establish clear licensing conditions for tour operators to maintain the minimum amount of financial security and update the amount of guarantees in case of payments," an explanatory note to the document reads.

In particular, it is proposed to oblige the market participants to restore the size of financial guarantees within one working day in case of guarantee payments to customers.

It is also planned to oblige tour operators to place on their websites information on the number of contracts signed with tourists, as well as data on travel agents with which the tour operator works, and on whether they have financial security.

In addition, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade intends to oblige tour operators to publish information on flight delays for four hours or more, and also inform the licensing authority.

