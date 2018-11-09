Economy

17:22 09.11.2018

Growth in industrial prices in Ukraine slows down to 0.3% in Oct

1 min read

Industrial prices in Ukraine in October 2018 increased by 0.3% after rising by 1.2% in September, 1.3% in August and 1.6% in July, the State Statistics Service has reported.

In annual terms (as compared to the same month last year), in October the rise in prices also slowed down to 16.6% from 18.9% in September and 19.3% in August.

The State Statistics Service said that industrial prices in Ukraine in October remained unchanged, while for shipments outside the country increased by 1.5%. In annual terms, the growth was 18.6% and 9.1% respectively.

Since the beginning of this year, producers' prices in Ukraine have increased by 12.7%, in particular within the country by 14.3%, and beyond its borders by 6.6%.

As reported, the growth of industrial prices in 2017 slowed down to 16.5% from 35.7% at the end of 2016 and 25.4% at the end of 2015.

Tags: #statistics
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Real wages in Ukraine 12.9% up in Sept

Housing services subsidies in Ukraine 76.8% down in Jan-Sept

Industrial production in Ukraine 1.3% down in Sept

Industrial price growth in Ukraine slows to 1.2% in Sept – statistics

Inflation in Ukraine in Sept rises to 1.9%, in annual terms slows to 8.9%

Savings of Ukrainians UAH 13 bln up in Q2, 2018

Statistics Service improves Ukraine's GDP growth in Q2, 2018 to 3.8%

Statistics Service improves Ukraine's GDP growth in Q2, 2018 to 3.8%

Cattle stock in Ukraine down by 4.3%, number of pigs by 4.5%, poultry up by 2.8% by Sept 1

Consumer prices in Ukraine remain unchanged in Aug, grow by 9% over year

LATEST

UNDP and EU sign EUR 50 mln agreement to support east of Ukraine

Antonov state enterprise sees almost 30-fold rise in net profit in Jan-Sept

Introduction of sanctions against organizers, winners of fake "elections" in ORDLO to be discussed at meeting of EU FMs

NBU council recommends govt to cut risks of unbalancing financial, currency market late 2018-early 2019

Латвийский Norvik banka бизнесмена Гусельникова сменил название на PNB banka

Architectural inspectorate should create electronic cabinet of developers

DTEK switches third unit of Prydniprovska TPP from anthracite to gas coal burning

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas over past day

Fiscal service wants Naftogaz pay UAH 16.3 bln of VAT from amount won in Stockholm from Gazprom

ICRC sends 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid to ORDLO

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD