Growth in industrial prices in Ukraine slows down to 0.3% in Oct

Industrial prices in Ukraine in October 2018 increased by 0.3% after rising by 1.2% in September, 1.3% in August and 1.6% in July, the State Statistics Service has reported.

In annual terms (as compared to the same month last year), in October the rise in prices also slowed down to 16.6% from 18.9% in September and 19.3% in August.

The State Statistics Service said that industrial prices in Ukraine in October remained unchanged, while for shipments outside the country increased by 1.5%. In annual terms, the growth was 18.6% and 9.1% respectively.

Since the beginning of this year, producers' prices in Ukraine have increased by 12.7%, in particular within the country by 14.3%, and beyond its borders by 6.6%.

As reported, the growth of industrial prices in 2017 slowed down to 16.5% from 35.7% at the end of 2016 and 25.4% at the end of 2015.