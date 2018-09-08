Failure to meet IMF requirements will put Ukraine on brink of default - Groysman

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has promised to inform the public about the results of negotiations with representatives of a mission from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) who arrived in the country.

"Earlier, they signed a memorandum with creditors and did not fulfil what they promised. This undermined the credibility of Ukraine. I must solve this problem. The IMF mission arrived. We are working, we have constructive relations. We will report the results of the talks in two weeks," Groysman tweeted on Friday evening.

While commenting on cooperation between Ukraine and the IMF, he said: "We have been thrown into a serious debt hole. Obviously, the economy is growing, but we have a debt on our shoulders that we cannot repay ourselves. We need to enter foreign markets, refinance, and reduce interest."

Groysman noted that Ukraine's current external debt did not help reduce the tariffs for the cost of energy resources.

"I am the first one to reduce the prices for resources, but the failure to meet the requirements will put Ukraine on the brink of default. I am not a crisis premier. I am an anti-crisis [premier]. I am doing everything to protect people, reduce inflation and increase real income."