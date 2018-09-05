Ukraine's international reserves shrink by 2.9% in August 2018

The international reserves of Ukraine in August 2018 decreased by 2.9% and amounted to the equivalent of $17.232 billion by September 1.

A corresponding report was posted on the website of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

According to the central bank, the reduction in gold and foreign exchange reserves is due to repayments on state debt. In particular, $447.9 million was spent on servicing and paying principal state debt in foreign currency, of which $389.2 million was spent on servicing and redemption on government securities. Another $607.4 million was transferred by the Ukrainian government and the NBU to the International Monetary Fund.