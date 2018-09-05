Parliamentary committee removes firewood export ban from bill on preserving Ukrainian forests

The parliamentary committee for industrial policy and entrepreneurship has approved the proposals of the Ukrainian president to remove the firewood export ban from the bill on preserving Ukrainian forests and preventing illegal imports of rough timber.

"Heavy-heartedly the parliamentary committee approved the proposals of the president," Committee Head Viktor Halasiuk wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, this decision was made not because these proposals are correct.

"They go against the interests of Ukraine and are based on false and artificial arguments, but the reality is that there are not enough votes to overcome the veto in the session hall. We must choose two thirds of the victory or guaranteed defeat," the committee chairman said.

At the same time, he said that in the victorious two thirds there is hard criminalization of round wood smuggling and a requirement limiting domestic consumption of wood (25 million cubic meters per year), which will guarantee a moratorium on the export of round timber.

"After the repeated adoption of our bill No. 5495 by the parliament, the opponents of the moratorium will be legally deprived of all the trump cards in the game against Ukraine! And we will definitely prohibit the export of firewood later! Ukraine will be a producer and an energy independent state, and not a donor of raw materials and talents for neighboring countries!" Halasiuk wrote.