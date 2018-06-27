Economy

14:52 27.06.2018

France's Alstom interested in cooperation with Ukrzaliznytsia

1 min read
France's Alstom interested in cooperation with Ukrzaliznytsia

 France's Alstom, the producer of rolling stock and infrastructure solutions, is interested in cooperation with public joint-stock company Ukrzaliznytsia, Managing Director for Western and Central Asia at Alstom Bernard Peille said during the presentation of the first freight electric locomotive for Azerbaijan Railways in Astana (Kazakhstan), an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported.

"We recently held talks with Ukrzaliznytsia. According to them, they will need about 210 locomotives of four different types in the next five years. Basically, as we know, they are freight locomotives. We are ready to do this, but everything depends on financing, as well as on what percentage of localization is required," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

Peille also said that Alstom is actively seeking various options for financing supplies of traction to the Ukrainian railways.

Prima T8 AZ8A freight electric locomotive presented in Astana on Wednesday is made under a contract signed by the company and Azerbaijan Railways for supply of 50 locomotives, including Prima M4 AZ4A passenger locomotives.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #alstom
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

France's Alstom to open representative office in Ukraine

Ukrzaliznytsia builds 1,300 gondola cars at own plants, buys 450 in 2018 – Ukrzaliznytsia head

Ukrzaliznytsia to introduce contactless payment system at stations, in trains

General Electric, Wabtec merger not to affect cooperation with Ukrzaliznytsia

Reasons of strikes at ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih not linked to production processes of Ukrzaliznytsia

Govt approves Ukrzaliznytsia membership in EBA

Ukrzaliznytsia head Kravtsov becomes member of TITR board

Ukrzaliznytsia sees profit rise by 20 times in Q1, 2018

Ukrzaliznytsia postpones planned fare rise

Ukrzaliznytsia, GE sign 15-year contract worth $1 bln on delivery of locomotives, their localization and maintenance

LATEST

Share of non-performing loans in Ukraine decreases to 56.09% in May - NBU

Finance ministry approves PrivatBank's development strategy until 2022

Deficit of national budget in Jan-May 2018 reaches UAH 9.2 bln – Finance ministry

Buying power of hryvnia falls by 93% since 1996 - NBU

NBU establishes procedure for placement of municipal bonds on the stock exchange

France's Bouygues shows interest in construction of concession roads in Ukraine

U.S. SigmaBleyzer ready to invest $100 mln in production of fossil fuel in Ukraine - regulator

Chornobyl NPP announces tender to select dismantler of unstable structure of Shelter facility for UAH 4.3 bln

Belarusian Paritetbank again files application to buy Ukrainian subsidiary of Sberbank

Ukraine raises gas stocks in UGS by 45%

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD