EBA calls on govt to move from plans to concrete actions in fight against smuggling

The European Business Association (EBA) has called for decisive actions in the fight against smuggling, which, according to the experts of the association, should begin with the reform of customs and the creation of an independent analytical body to investigate economic and financial crimes, the EBA's website said.

"We are grateful to the government and the prime minister for addressing this problem with special attention and working out jointly with the law enforcement authorities an action plan to combat smuggling and shadow schemes at customs. But we also call on the government and all other authorities to move from plans to concrete actions in this direction. Businesses now consider the start of active actions to reform the work of customs to be essential," the EBA said.

According to experts and market participants, the shadow segment of alcoholic drinks is 60%, that of household appliances and electronics in certain categories reach 60% to 80% (large TV sets and professional cameras respectively), coffee products 40%, plant protection products 25%, the report says.

Unfair business entities evade customs duties and even get tax refunds from neighboring states. The difference in the cost of officially imported goods and goods imported under a "shadow scheme" can reach 50% or higher, the EBA stressed.