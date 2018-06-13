Economy

10:34 13.06.2018

Rada speaker calls on French businessmen not to take part in construction of Nord Stream 2

Rada speaker calls on French businessmen not to take part in construction of Nord Stream 2

Chairman of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy at a meeting with President of the Senate of France Gerard Larcher called on French businessmen not to participate in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, according to a posting on the website of the Ukrainian parliament.

"The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada called on French businessmen not to participate in the unpromising and doubtful project on the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline," the press service said.

Parubiy said that this is not the economic, but political project that Russia needs to blackmail Europe.

He thanked French colleagues for imposing sanctions against Russia and called on them to toughen them.

"It is wrong that someone thinks that Russia is in war only against Ukraine. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is in war against the entire civilized world," Parubiy said.

He also said that if everyone understands that the Russian president is carrying a global threat, there would not be discussions in Europe regarding relaxation or cancelation of sanctions.

Parubiy thanks members of the Senate of France for advisory assistance during the decentralization reform.

He proposed that Larcher holds a week of Ukraine in Paris to introduce Ukrainian culture, history and modern times to French people.

The president of the Senate of France congratulated the Verkhovna Rada speaker and MPs with the adoption of the law on High Anti-Corruption Court.

Tags: #nord_stream_2 #rada
