Economy

22:47 11.06.2018

Zaporizhstal to invest UAH 34 mln in improving working and living conditions of workers in 2018

Zaporizhstal, one of the largest taxpayers in Ukraine and Zaporizhia region, is investing in improving working conditions for workers, in particular in 2018 it will invest UAH 4 million in the installation of modern climate systems in industrial and accommodation facilities.

According to a company press release, Zaporizhstal is systematically implementing a comprehensive program aimed at improving the working conditions of employees.

Earlier the plant installed modern crane conditioners in the shops of hot rolling, cold rolling No. 1, preparation of compositions, in the steel-smelting division, etc.

In 2018, five more air conditioners will be installed at the sites of steelmaking production for a total of about UAH 1.5 million.

In addition, in 2018 about UAH 34 million will be allocated to improve the working conditions of workers. Within the framework of the corresponding comprehensive program, 19 objects with a total area of more than 6,000 square meters will be repaired.

Tags: #zaporizhstal
Interfax-Ukraine
