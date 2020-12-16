Economy

19:08 16.12.2020

Sowing of winter crops for 2021 harvest falls by 9.3% compared to last year

1 min read
Sowing of winter crops for 2021 harvest falls by 9.3% compared to last year

Ukrainian agrarians sowed winter crops in 2020 on an area of ​​8.07 million hectares, according to the Economy Ministry, this is 9.3%, or 830,000 hectares, less than the statistics from the State Statistics Service last year.

Referring to the data of the regions, the Economy Ministry said that this year the agrarians allocated by 4.7% less area for winter wheat only 6.1 million hectares, for winter barley by 4.5% less, or 954,700 hectares.

In addition, winter rye was sown on an area of ​​125,200 hectares, and rapeseed on 881,100 hectares, which is 7.3% and 11.9% respectively less than the corresponding figures from the State Statistics Service last year.

As reported, last year sowing of winter wheat fell by 0.6%, while other crops grew: winter barley by 3.9%, rye by 16.7% and rapeseed by 0.3%.

Tags: #winter_crops
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:20 17.03.2016
Agriculture Ministry says 15% of winter crops could be resowed

Agriculture Ministry says 15% of winter crops could be resowed

17:45 18.11.2013
Winter crops in Ukraine sprout on 95% of fields

Winter crops in Ukraine sprout on 95% of fields

11:13 12.11.2013
Winter crops in Ukraine sprout on 90% of fields

Winter crops in Ukraine sprout on 90% of fields

14:17 08.11.2013
Under fulfillment of sowing plan for winter crops for 2014 harvest in Ukraine will reach 400,000 ha, says ministry

Under fulfillment of sowing plan for winter crops for 2014 harvest in Ukraine will reach 400,000 ha, says ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt approves acquisition of Nadra Yuzivska by Naftogaz

Agrarian Ministry to be restored in early 2021 – PM

Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

Rada adopts 2021 state budget

Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

LATEST

Synevo invests EUR 200,000 in launching next generation of PCR tests for COVID-19

Rada creates TIC to investigate reasons for coal industry enterprises unprofitability

Ukraine withdraws from intl agreements in energy sector concluded within CIS framework

Rada ratifies protocol amending convention with Austria for double taxation avoidance

Danilov expects to restore Ukraine's defense industry together with country's strategic partners

Medical expenses to be record high in 2021 – PM

Govt approves acquisition of Nadra Yuzivska by Naftogaz

Agrarian Ministry to be restored in early 2021 – PM

A Development plans to build Smart Plaza Zhitomirskaya mall in Kyiv

ICU estimates underfunding of 2020 state budget deficit at near UAH 100 bln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD