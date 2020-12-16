Sowing of winter crops for 2021 harvest falls by 9.3% compared to last year

Ukrainian agrarians sowed winter crops in 2020 on an area of ​​8.07 million hectares, according to the Economy Ministry, this is 9.3%, or 830,000 hectares, less than the statistics from the State Statistics Service last year.

Referring to the data of the regions, the Economy Ministry said that this year the agrarians allocated by 4.7% less area for winter wheat only 6.1 million hectares, for winter barley by 4.5% less, or 954,700 hectares.

In addition, winter rye was sown on an area of ​​125,200 hectares, and rapeseed on 881,100 hectares, which is 7.3% and 11.9% respectively less than the corresponding figures from the State Statistics Service last year.

As reported, last year sowing of winter wheat fell by 0.6%, while other crops grew: winter barley by 3.9%, rye by 16.7% and rapeseed by 0.3%.