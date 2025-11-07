Ukrnafta replaces about 50% of its special-equipment fleet in 3 years

PJSC Ukrnafta has purchased modern special equipment and machinery to replace outdated gear and to ensure stability of technological processes; under state management, the company updated roughly 50% of its special-equipment fleet over three years, the company reported on Friday.

"As of the end of 2022, Ukrnafta had a huge park of outdated equipment. After moving under state management we renewed more than 700 units of special equipment, about 50% of the required fleet," acting CEO Yuriy Tkachuk said.

He added that the company is also focusing on protecting facilities and personnel. In particular, Ukrnafta is building engineered shelters, strengthening protection systems, and increasing the resilience of production facilities, because preventive protection is always more effective than post-strike restoration.

"Despite the war, shelling, and losses, Ukrnafta continues to increase oil and gas production. This is not only an economic task but also a contribution to the country's energy resilience. We also remain a key partner of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine," Tkachuk said.

PJSC Ukrnafta is Ukraine's largest oil producer and operates the country's largest national fueling-station network under the UKRNAFTA brand. In 2024 the company took management of Glusco assets, and in 2025 it completed the acquisition of Shell's network in Ukraine. In total it operates 663 filling stations.

The company is implementing a comprehensive program to restore operations and modernize the format of its service stations. Since February 2023 it has issued its own fuel vouchers and NAFTACard cards, distributed to legal entities and individuals via Ukrnafta-Postach LLC.

The largest shareholder in Ukrnafta is the state-owned NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, which holds a 50% plus one share stake. In November 2022 the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's office decided to transfer to the state the corporate rights of the company that previously belonged to private owners; those rights are now managed by the Ministry of Defense.