Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:53 07.11.2025

Ukrnafta replaces about 50% of its special-equipment fleet in 3 years

2 min read
Ukrnafta replaces about 50% of its special-equipment fleet in 3 years

PJSC Ukrnafta has purchased modern special equipment and machinery to replace outdated gear and to ensure stability of technological processes; under state management, the company updated roughly 50% of its special-equipment fleet over three years, the company reported on Friday.

"As of the end of 2022, Ukrnafta had a huge park of outdated equipment. After moving under state management we renewed more than 700 units of special equipment, about 50% of the required fleet," acting CEO Yuriy Tkachuk said.

He added that the company is also focusing on protecting facilities and personnel. In particular, Ukrnafta is building engineered shelters, strengthening protection systems, and increasing the resilience of production facilities, because preventive protection is always more effective than post-strike restoration.

"Despite the war, shelling, and losses, Ukrnafta continues to increase oil and gas production. This is not only an economic task but also a contribution to the country's energy resilience. We also remain a key partner of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine," Tkachuk said.

PJSC Ukrnafta is Ukraine's largest oil producer and operates the country's largest national fueling-station network under the UKRNAFTA brand. In 2024 the company took management of Glusco assets, and in 2025 it completed the acquisition of Shell's network in Ukraine. In total it operates 663 filling stations.

The company is implementing a comprehensive program to restore operations and modernize the format of its service stations. Since February 2023 it has issued its own fuel vouchers and NAFTACard cards, distributed to legal entities and individuals via Ukrnafta-Postach LLC.

The largest shareholder in Ukrnafta is the state-owned NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, which holds a 50% plus one share stake. In November 2022 the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's office decided to transfer to the state the corporate rights of the company that previously belonged to private owners; those rights are now managed by the Ministry of Defense.

Tags: #special_equipment #ukrnafta

MORE ABOUT

18:06 20.10.2025
Ukrnafta rebrands over 50% of Shell gas stations

Ukrnafta rebrands over 50% of Shell gas stations

17:55 20.10.2025
Ukrnafta drills 15 new wells in 9M, plans 10 more by year end

Ukrnafta drills 15 new wells in 9M, plans 10 more by year end

11:32 20.10.2025
Ukrnafta oil company pays UAH 22.5 bln in taxes in 9M 2025

Ukrnafta oil company pays UAH 22.5 bln in taxes in 9M 2025

15:21 16.10.2025
Ukrnafta explores 1,330 sq km of areas in three years using 3D seismic exploration

Ukrnafta explores 1,330 sq km of areas in three years using 3D seismic exploration

12:52 03.10.2025
All Ukrnafta filling stations operational during power outages, 360 serve as points of invincibility

All Ukrnafta filling stations operational during power outages, 360 serve as points of invincibility

15:47 23.09.2025
Ukrnafta developing over 400 MW of generation projects, raises EUR 400 mln in external financing – executive

Ukrnafta developing over 400 MW of generation projects, raises EUR 400 mln in external financing – executive

14:29 18.09.2025
Ukrnafta rebrands eight former Shell gas stations in Kyiv region

Ukrnafta rebrands eight former Shell gas stations in Kyiv region

20:20 10.09.2025
Ukrnafta is first in Ukraine's oil and gas industry to obtain ISO 29001 certificate

Ukrnafta is first in Ukraine's oil and gas industry to obtain ISO 29001 certificate

HOT NEWS

Yatsenyuk: Be ready – there won't be as much money next year as this year

Yatsenyuk: Despite certain constraints, Ukraine's economy is a wartime economy

Ukraine’s intl in Oct up by 6.4% to historical maximum of $49.5 bln – NBU

NBU fines banks: Alliance – UAH 83.5 mln, MTB – UAH 78.2 mln, Universal – UAH 27.3 mln, UkrSib – UAH 11.5 mln

Ukraine, GDP-Warrant Holder Committee halt talks following deadlock in restructuring discussions

LATEST

Moldova fears crisis on fuel market due to sanctions against Lukoil, discussing buying out part of oil company's assets

Naftogaz, ATLANTIC-SEE LNG TRADE S.A. agree to cooperate on deliveries of U.S. LNG to Ukraine

Agrain launches solar power plant in Ukrainian Cherkasy region

Naftogaz, ORLEN agree on at least 300 mcm of additional U.S. LNG supplies to Ukraine

Interpipe strengthens ties with MENA countries in premium, semi-premium segments amid rapid energy-sector growth

Yatsenyuk: Be ready – there won't be as much money next year as this year

Yatsenyuk: Despite certain constraints, Ukraine's economy is a wartime economy

Ukraine’s intl in Oct up by 6.4% to historical maximum of $49.5 bln – NBU

EIB provides EUR 100 mln via Ukrgas, Ukrexim to strengthen economic resilience, heating infrastructure in Ukraine

NBU fines banks: Alliance – UAH 83.5 mln, MTB – UAH 78.2 mln, Universal – UAH 27.3 mln, UkrSib – UAH 11.5 mln

AD
AD