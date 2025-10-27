Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:30 27.10.2025

Khmelnytskoblenergo refuses to build overhead power lines in densely populated cities

2 min read

JSC Khmelnytskoblenergo has adopted a new technical policy that changes the approach to constructing and modernizing power grids, automating them, improving equipment maintenance and repair technologies, and introducing the latest environmental distribution technologies. The policy also takes into account regional features of power grid construction.

According to the company's website, implementation of this policy has begun and will serve as the basis for developing Khmelnytskoblenergo's investment program for 2026.

Valeriy Liudmyrsky, Director of Strategic Development and Investments of Khmelnytskoblenergo, said, "This document is a guide for the technical development of the company. It lays the foundation for modern methods and principles of work for technical personnel of distribution system operators (DSOs) and their work with mechanisms and equipment."

He noted that, according to the document, the company will no longer build overhead power lines in densely populated cities. This applies particularly to cities such as Khmelnytsky, Kamianets-Podilski, and Shepetivka.

"The power grids in these cities are already complex. There is no point in building a dense web because communication channels already exist. This clutters up the city and takes up scarce space. Cable lines, on the other hand, will allow for a capacity reserve and will also be safer for citizens," Liudmyrsky explained.

In general, the program's key changes and innovations include automating power grids for greater stability and safety, and abandoning the construction of 35 kV power transmission lines in favor of 20 kV and 110 kV lines.

In addition to technical solutions, Khmelnytskoblenergo has adopted a stylistic innovation. From now on, when building new substations, energy companies will pay more attention to the style of the microdistrict and residential complex developments, equipping the exteriors of buildings in accordance with these developments' styles.

Tags: #khmelnytskoblenergo

HOT NEWS

Germany contributes EUR 60 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Svyrydenko

Govt allocates UAH 8.4 bln for heating season gas imports – Svyrydenko

National Bank downgrades GDP growth forecast for 2025 from 2.1% to 1.9%, in 2026 from 2.3% to 2%

Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate unchanged at 15.5% for fifth time, pushes back rate-cut expectations to Q1 2026

Most bankers expect NBU to keep rate at 15.5%, some allow for decrease to 15%

LATEST

Renewed EU-Ukraine trade deal to bring direct benefits to European agricultural community – European Commissioner Hansen

First stage of OLVIA multi-grain processing complex starts operating in Mykolaiv region

Top five Ukrainian insurance market leaders by premiums almost unchanged in 9M – NAIU

Management team of Gulliver multifunctional complex to soon conclude agreement on electricity import

Unified Project Portfolio expanded with 42 cases, four programs totaling UAH 1.1 trln

Ukraine postpones gas withdrawal from UGS for another 7-10 days amid Polish imports – ex-minister

City of Kyiv allocates UAH 548 mln to ensure uninterrupted water supply, wastewater services through 2026

Farmers harvest 37.6 mln tonnes of grain, 14.7 mln tonnes of oilseeds – 16.7% and 21.2% down year-to-date

Uliutin advocates for voluntary funded pension system, not mandatory one

Germany contributes EUR 60 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Svyrydenko

AD
AD