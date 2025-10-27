Khmelnytskoblenergo refuses to build overhead power lines in densely populated cities

JSC Khmelnytskoblenergo has adopted a new technical policy that changes the approach to constructing and modernizing power grids, automating them, improving equipment maintenance and repair technologies, and introducing the latest environmental distribution technologies. The policy also takes into account regional features of power grid construction.

According to the company's website, implementation of this policy has begun and will serve as the basis for developing Khmelnytskoblenergo's investment program for 2026.

Valeriy Liudmyrsky, Director of Strategic Development and Investments of Khmelnytskoblenergo, said, "This document is a guide for the technical development of the company. It lays the foundation for modern methods and principles of work for technical personnel of distribution system operators (DSOs) and their work with mechanisms and equipment."

He noted that, according to the document, the company will no longer build overhead power lines in densely populated cities. This applies particularly to cities such as Khmelnytsky, Kamianets-Podilski, and Shepetivka.

"The power grids in these cities are already complex. There is no point in building a dense web because communication channels already exist. This clutters up the city and takes up scarce space. Cable lines, on the other hand, will allow for a capacity reserve and will also be safer for citizens," Liudmyrsky explained.

In general, the program's key changes and innovations include automating power grids for greater stability and safety, and abandoning the construction of 35 kV power transmission lines in favor of 20 kV and 110 kV lines.

In addition to technical solutions, Khmelnytskoblenergo has adopted a stylistic innovation. From now on, when building new substations, energy companies will pay more attention to the style of the microdistrict and residential complex developments, equipping the exteriors of buildings in accordance with these developments' styles.