Khmelnytskoblenergo invests almost UAH 80 mln in preparation for heating season

The total volume of the repair campaign of JSC Khmelnytskoblenergo amounted to UAH 76.3 million for the nine months of 2025, the distribution system operator of Khmelnytsky region reported.

According to Khmelnytskoblenergo head Sviatoslav Kozlenko, as quoted in the company’s Facebook announcement, the company’s priority is the implementation of modern equipment and technologies that allow automatic localization of damaged sections of the grid and instant re-supply of consumers from backup lines – a key element of a reliable and modern distribution system.

According to the report, approximately 700 transformer substations and distribution points were repaired – twice the planned amount – becoming a significant part of preparations for the heating season.

In addition, distribution system operator (DSO) specialists repaired 262 power transformers (6-20 kV), 972 km of overhead power lines, including the replacement of 1,206 poles and nearly 6,000 insulators, restored 299 damaged cable lines (0.4-10 kV), and cleared 2,683 km of transmission line routes from tree branches.

It is noted that more than 150 km of modern self-supporting insulated wire was installed on 0.4-20 kV lines, significantly reducing the risk of short circuits, and 2,291 insulated service drops to residential buildings were installed. The company also installed 29 modern vacuum circuit breakers instead of the three initially planned, more than 2,050 surge arresters instead of the planned 600, and 29 relay protection and automation devices.

"The volume of work completed in the first three quarters of 2025 exceeded the plan by 10-15%," Khmelnytskoblenergo clarified.

The company noted that part of the equipment – transformers, breakers, insulators, and cable-and-wire products – was provided by international donors, including through the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.