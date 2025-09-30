Interfax-Ukraine
14:30 30.09.2025

Kyiv court blocks Ukrenergo board changes at energy ministry's request

Kyiv court blocks Ukrenergo board changes at energy ministry's request

The Economic Court of Kyiv prohibited NPC Ukrenergo, as well as all registrars and executive bodies, from executing registration actions related to the supervisory board's September 26 decision to dismiss the company’s board.

Such a decision was made on September 29 based on the application of the Ministry of Energy.

The court's ruling was posted on Telegram by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

As reported, on September 26, the supervisory board of Ukrenergo dismissed Vitaliy Zaichenko from his position, appointed Oleksiy Brecht as acting head, and renewed the entire company board.

